PORT HAWKESBURY: The town wants the provincial government to provide Reeves Street traffic data from the summer before signing-off on a cost-sharing agreement for a survey of town residents.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on March 1, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle said the town and Nova Scotia Public Works are undertaking the survey to gauge opinions about traffic changes, as well as streetscaping and façade improvements on Reeves Street.

“It’s a survey that will go out to the resident of the Town of Port Hawkesbury to give their opinion on the success of components of the Reeves Street improvement project,” he said. “Specifically with the traffic changes on Reeves Street, but also including some of the other work that was really the responsibility of the Town of Port Hawkesbury, thus the cost-sharing.”

Under the deal, Doyle said the town would pay 25 per cent of the costs of the survey, approximately $5,000, while the province would pay the remaining 75 per cent.

Along with the lane changes which were implemented by the province, the CAO said there are other aspects of the survey.

“There were a number of elements of the total project that belonged to the Town of Port Hawkesbury; did not have impact on the actual lane changes and traffic changes that occurred on the street that’s owned by the Province of Nova Scotia,” he said. “The other part is that there are items on that survey that would more so belong to the province.”

Noting that the province owns Reeves Street, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall asked if the town is being asked to pay for something that it shouldn’t.

“In terms of Reeves Street, on the road diet, the facts are not all there,” he stated.

Because the province said the survey is the last stage and “would conclude the project,” Town Councillor Mark MacIver said he cannot support the cost-share agreement.

“At the start of this project there was a three-month grace and a one-year pilot. We were supposed to have a report from transportation, and it’s been put off because of COVID,” he said. “We haven’t seen the traffic in the last two years that we normally see. I would say, this summer, we’re actually going to see a lot more traffic from tourists, hopefully, and actually see what the road diet actually did to traffic movement. I can’t support this resolution, if this is the final step because I want to see that pilot project. I want to see the numbers of how much traffic is on Reeves Street; if there’s any traffic backups on Reeves Street because of the amount of traffic. That was part of the agreement and I didn’t see it.”

Doyle said the survey results will inform a study of the project, which will compile speed averages, as well as the number and severity of accidents.

“There’s statistics, plus this survey, which will come together to form the completion of this project,” he replied. “It’s a project that’s been on the books, and it’s been a request from council for years.”

The CAO said traffic figures from the past two years were “very similar” from previous years, an assertion that was backed up by Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie and Deputy Warden Jason Aucoin, who along with the mayor, participated in meetings with the province last year.

“The count last year, is just about the same as it was pre-COVID, in terms of the traffic,” MacQuarrie said.

MacQuarrie said the survey will inform the final report which will impact future priorities like improved signage on Reeves Street to warn of lane changes at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, and warning of the crossing lights at the intersection of Old Sydney Road and MacSween Street.

Aucoin said the town had a lot of input on the survey questions, and he’s fine with the survey being done in the spring, which will provide “truer numbers” than in the summer which he also expects will be congested.

“They asked us what we wanted in there and what we thought was important, and I see some of it being put in there,” noted Aucoin. “Our counts, especially last year, last summer, wouldn’t be that big of a difference from a normal year.”

MacIver wants to get a report in September from Nova Scotia Public Works about traffic movements in July and August, before deciding on the survey.

“If the survey is not the end of it, I have no issue with it, if it is the end of it, I’d like to see the report before the survey is done,” he responded.

Doyle said he wasn’t sure how public works would react to a delay and this could involve extra costs.

“If this is rolled out and there’s a new agreement, and we start with another agreement with this company, that can certainly be done, but I’m not assured that we would have the same type of agreement and the costs will certainly change,” he explained.

Council approved the resolution with an amendment that the town wants the province to give a presentation on traffic data from the summer before ratifying the cost-sharing agreement.