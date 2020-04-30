ARICHAT: Council will provide Destination Cape Breton Association (DCBA) with $1,000 to award essential workers throughout the month of May.

During a teleconference meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on April 27, councillors were asked to back a plan by DCBA to pick random winners from Cape Breton on each day in May and award them with $200 worth of gift certificates.

In response to a question from Deputy Warden Alvin Martell whether the municipality currently has the money for such a request, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand responded that since a budget has not been finalized, this amount has not yet been earmarked, but “we don’t have much time,” the CAO replied.

Warden Brian Marchand said this can be discussed during a budget meeting Wednesday evening.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche wanted to know if the municipality can nominate someone from Richmond County who’s gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goyetche said he wants to make sure that deserving workers from Richmond County are recognized for their efforts.

“Why can’t we do it as a Richmond County municipal council and each respective municipality do the same thing?” Goyetche asked. “I think that would be more appropriate and more fair. I think there are people in Richmond County that do this, that are care providers and I think they should be putting in a hat in Richmond County those that we support.”

Martell said DCBA wants to give out approximately $6,000 to deserving front-line and essential workers and all Cape Breton municipalities are being approached for funding.

Warden Marchand said deserving candidates from across Cape Breton are nominated and winners will be randomly selected each day. Each day, there will be a different sponsor for each prize, he noted.

District 5 councillor Jason MacLean responded that if council decides to wait to consider other options, Richmond’s contribution will not arrive on time.

“If we’re going to postpone this thing to do what James [Goyetche] is talking about then who’s going to organize it and what are we getting ourselves into?” MacLean asked. “I think it’s a Cape Breton-wide initiative to recognize all of the health care service providers and essential service providers throughout the entire island, so I’m perfectly happy with the ask and going ahead with the donation of $1,000.”

Martell made a motion to approve the funding, which was seconded by MacLean. The vote passed despite a thumbs-down from Goyetche.