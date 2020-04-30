Shine On: Together we shine brighter

PICTOU: Advocate Media launches the Shine On campaign, which aims at shining a light on all those making a difference in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the next several weeks, select Advocate Media community publications will call on readers to highlight the businesses in the communities they serve who deserve a moment in the spotlight.

We believe it’s important that we all do what we can to support the businesses that are important to us, to help them through these challenging times. The businesses nominated will have the chance of being highlighted in those publications and the opportunity to win an advertising package, to use when they are ready to ramp up their business once again.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put local business owners in a position where many have had to change the way they operate to provide the service or goods to customers; some do not have the ability to operate at all. Many have had to lay off staff and run at a skeleton of what they were five weeks ago. Consumers find themselves in a place where they are unable to support a local business based on their current employment status and other factors as related to the constraints of COVID-19.

“Advocate Media wants to do more to support local businesses and the communities we serve. Our organization believes that by working together we can achieve common goals,” says Crystal Murray, president of Advocate Media. “This moment in time is unique for us all. We know many may find themselves in a position where they cannot support our local business community in their usual ways. But these are unusual days and we are asking our readers to help us shine a light on local businesses in our communities. We are all looking for silver linings and I believe they are found in the ways we support and take care of each other and allow us all to Shine On.”

On the websites of The Advocate, Halifax Magazine, Hub Now, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin, The Light, The Reporter and The Saint Croix Courier readers will find a link to “Shine On.” Each publication will ask readers or businesses to contribute stories, praise or instruction about local businesses that are important to them. Readers will be able to leave words of encouragement for a local business, share ways in which businesses unconventionally continue their operations, how a local business continues to serve customers through this time of uncertainty or a business that has gone above and beyond in the community.

Editors may select special stories from the nominations and highlight them in the pages of coming issues of our magazines and newspapers, in print and/or online. As we near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, three businesses in each community will be awarded an advertising package valued at $3,000. When they are ready to ramp their business back up, Advocate Media will be there to help them do just that.

Find out more about how you can Shine On by visiting advocatemediainc.com, any of the Web sites of the publications listed above or by following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.