Richmond County backs trail project

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council will send a letter of support to the Department of Lands and Forestry (DLAF) for a trail project.

During the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 27, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the Coastal Riders ATV Association is applying to the DLAF’s Off Highway Vehicle Infrastructure Fund to construct a trail along the former Highway #4 road bed which runs from Lynches River to Salmon River Road, for a distance of about three kilometres.

“The club has a permit from Nova Scotia Public Works,” he told council. “The funding request is for a section of trail known as the old #4 highway.”

Sampson said the group wants to upgrade the ditches, and replace a bridge and several culverts. They will also remove vegetation, as well as some trees, and grade and resurface the road with gravel, he said. Sampson estimated the project will cost more than $40,000.

“The fund requests that the club show that they have support of municipal government,” Sampson said. “He is requesting a letter of support on letterhead from the municipality for this project.”

Councillor Melanie Sampson received clarification that this trail would be open for many uses.

“We’ve been supporting other clubs who are creating multi-purpose trails throughout Richmond County. We’ve been supporting them financially, but also in terms of letters of support, and I think this is just another piece of that puzzle to continue the trail infrastructure in the county,” she told council.

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon said he supports the project “100 per cent.”

“It’s nice to see the initiative expanding and the people putting work into the trails, and making them grow,” he said.

Councillor Shawn Samson also expressed support for the project.

“We have to make sure that we’re discussing multi-use trails, so hopefully that’s what this is about,” he stated. “Multi-use is where it’s going. It’s great to see initiatives of trails being developed in our municipality.”

Council unanimously approved a motion to send a letter of support to the department.