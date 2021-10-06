Home Community Strait Area Mutual Aid Memorial Service in Port Hawkesbury Community Strait Area Mutual Aid Memorial Service in Port Hawkesbury By Mary Hankey - October 6, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp J. Conrad Linloff’s memorial helmet was presented by his family at the Strait Area Mutual Aid Association Memorial Service on Oct. 3. Conrad was an active member of the L’Ardoise Volunteer Fire Department. Photos by Mary HankeyThe honour guard of the Strait Area Mutual Aid Association Memorial Service on Oct. 3 in Port Hawkesbury included members of several volunteer fire departments, along with RCMP members. Thirty-seven helmets were presented at the Strait Area Mutual Aid Memorial Service on Oct. 3 at Granville Green in Port Hawkesbury. The helmets represent members of volunteer fire departments who passed on since the last ceremony. Malcolm E. MacEachern’s memorial helmet was presented at the Strait Area Mutual Aid Association Memorial Service, held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. He was a member of the Antigonish Volunteer Fire Department and donated the land on which the North Shore Fire Department now sits.Donald MacDonald, from the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, presented the memorial helmet for Ian MacKenzie. Ashley Taylor was escorted by Ashley MacLeod for the presentation of the memorial helmet for John Francis Greene, who served with the Port Hastings Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Doug Halfpenny represented the Seven Communities Volunteer Fire Department during the memorial helmet presentation for Owen James Halfpenny. Logan Halloran presented his grandfather’s memorial helmet at the Strait Area Mutual Aid Association Memorial Service. John M Juurlink was a member of the St. Andrews and District Volunteer Fire Department.