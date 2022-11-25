PORT HAWKESBURY: A St. Peter’s resident found guilty of sexual assault and child luring was sentenced to four-years in prison.

Durell Milek Nicely, 23, was sentenced on Nov. 24 in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, according to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

In addition to the prison term, PPS said the court: ordered a 20-year firearm prohibition on Nicely; he must register as a sex offender for 20 years; he is not allowed to pursue employment, volunteer, or participate in other activities that involve being in a position of trust or authority over anyone under the age of 16; and he must submit a sample of his DNA to the National Sex Offender Registry.

PPS said the sexual assaults took place between Dec. 17, 2019 and Sept. 18, 2020, while the child luring took place between Nov. 9, 2019 and Sept. 18, 2020, both in St. Peter’s.

Originally, Nicely was facing one charge of child luring, a charge of sexual interference, two charges of assault, and 10 charges of sexual assault, but on April 25, the Crown withdrew nine charges of sexual assault and the one charge of assault, PPS said, noting that at that time, “the sexual assault charge was amended to incorporate 10 separate instances of sexual assault between Dec. 17, 2019, to Sept. 18, 2020.”

Then on April 26, PPS said the Crown withdrew the remaining assault charge and the sexual interference charge.

PPS added that there’s a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the sexual assault survivor.