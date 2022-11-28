HALIFAX: To help offset lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government distributed $10.9 million to transit service providers throughout Nova Scotia.

According to a joint announcement from the federal and provincial governments on Nov. 25, 20 community transit operators and eight fixed route operators will receive one-time funding.

Among the community transit operators receiving funding was the Antigonish Community Transit Society which was approved for $64,052, the Transit Association of Guysborough will receive $15,012, and $41,436 will be going to Strait Area Transit, the governments said.

As far as fixed route operators, the governments said the Antigonish Community Transit Society was greenlit for $101,620, while Strait Area Transit (Inverness) will see $101,472 in funding.

“The province developed a funding allocation formula that considered ridership and accounts for the magnitude of scale difference in operations among various urban transit systems and between community and urban transit systems,” Deborah Bayer, Communications Advisor for the Department of Public Works, wrote in an email to The Reporter. “To ensure operators with low ridership volumes, because of population density and geography, are provided with a meaningful contribution, 10 per cent of the federal funding was distributed to community transit operators and 90 per cent to the operators of urban transit systems.”

According to the announcement, the funding comes from a federal investment of $750 million, and to access the funding, provinces were required to match the federal contribution in transit investments and support improvements in housing supply.

Provinces and territories are required to allocate their share of federal funding based on overall transit ridership but have the discretion to make adjustments so all operators received a nominal amount, the provincial and federal governments noted.

“Public transit plays an important role in keeping our neighbours connected, our economy in motion, and our communities moving forward,” said Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. “I’m thrilled to see a federal investment of $10.9 million for 28 transit operators across Nova Scotia that will help ensure Nova Scotians have access to the reliable transit options they need to fully participate in their community.”

In May, the Nova Scotia Community Transportation Assistance Program provided almost $2 million in operating funding to 20 community transit operators, the governments said, noting that also in May, the Nova Scotia Public Transit Assistance Program provided $2.9 million to fixed-route transit services to support capital purchases, such as new buses.

“Dependable transit makes communities stronger,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works. “This funding does more than just help operators maintain invaluable transit services; it helps Nova Scotians get to work safely, allows them to attend important appointments, and helps combat loneliness and isolation by making it easier for them to participate in activities they enjoy.”