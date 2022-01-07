In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of May 6, 1944:

“A Board of Trade for Isle Madame

The meeting called for Saturday evening last to discuss the organization of a board of trade for Arichat and the whole of Isle Madame was well attended by our citizens, but the unpleasantness of the weather was doubtless responsible for the absence of representatives from the north side of the Island, but this side had representatives from Petit de Grat, Port Royal, and Janvrin’s Harbor.

“Much enthusiasm was displayed and there was unanimity in the opinion that a board of trade would exert potent influence in advertising the interests of our shire town and picturesque little island. ‘Arichat Isle Madame’ is the name suggested for the newly organized body of which E.C. Doyle is President; Rev. A. Boudreau Vice-President; J.A. Benoit Sec’y-Treasurer; other members of the Executive are the local manager of the Royal Bank; Arthur B. Martell; Coun. John Doiron; Dr. B.A. LeBlanc; and J.H. LeBrun. A vacancy was left for the North Side of the Island, in anticipation of their wishing to come in with us, and since the offices of secretary and treasurer were united there is every likelihood of another Arichat citizen being asked to act on the executive. Messrs. Doyle, Benoit, and Bourinot were named a committee to draw up by-laws; when this has been done they will be submitted to a mass-meeting for discussion.”

“Our new-born has all the appearance of being a healthy vigorous infant and promises much for our future welfare.

“Mr. E.C. Doyle acted as chairman and Rev. W.J. Bridgeman as secretary of the meeting. Watch for an announcement of next meeting.

“St. Peter’s: John Currie, accountant for A.A. Morrison’s , left for Boston, Mass., where he will visit his mother and other relatives. While there Mr. Currie plans to consult with leading medical authorities and his many friends hope his trip will be a successful one.

“Louisdale: St. Louis Church Louisdale, C.B. was the scene of a very pretty wedding April 24 when Edna Marie Sampson daughter of Lawrence J. Sampson of Louisdale became the bride of Donald Boyde son of Mr. and Mrs. Angus Boyde of Glendale, Inverness County. The double-ring ceremony was performed by Rev. G.L. Landry, P.P., who celebrated Nuptial Mass…The bride was beautifully attired in a light-blue suit trimmed with white fur and shoulder bouquet of white and pink carnations. She wore black accessories and carried a white prayer-book…The bride is a graduate of Provincial Normal College and is at present on the teaching staff of the Louisdale School. The groom is a graduate of the Agricultural College and is a fieldworker for the Department of Agriculture and Marketing. For the present they will reside in Louisdale.”