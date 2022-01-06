Warden among those who tested positive at Inverness hospital

PORT HOOD: From his hospital bed, Inverness Warden Laurie Cranton confirmed he is among the COVID-19 cases at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) reported a new outbreak at the Inverness health care facility earlier today.

The NSHA said fewer than five patients at the facility have tested positive, all patients are being closely monitored, and infection prevention and control measures are being put in place.

During today’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, Cranton confirmed that he tested positive seven days ago.

“I’m pretty well out of it, I’m doing well. I talked to my doctor this morning and the plan is get out of this place by next week,” he told council. “You got your results, your tests back and they’re positive, it’s kind of a shock, like ‘how can it get me?’ It was New Year’s eve to boot; what a way to begin the year. My attitude was, tomorrow can only get better.”

Cranton said he tested positive in a rapid test, then again on a PCR test, just before the start of the new year.

“I had a little sickness one day last week, the day before New Year’s eve, I was a little nauseated. Next night I had a little congestion in my chest,” he recalled. “I tell people, ‘it doesn’t matter where you are, who you are and how confined you make yourself, it’ll find you.’ It found me. I was being isolated anyway for totally other reasons.”

The warden has been in hospital for the past month due to infections and doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, but said he did visit the seventh floor of the QEII late in the year, which recently had an outbreak.

“I don’t know how because I’ve been in a private room since I came in the hospital over a month ago,” he said of the cause. “I did go to Halifax and back by EHS. But everybody around were taking more than the simple precautions you take around the community. I know of nobody in my family… and nobody was allowed in to visit me anyway.”

Yesterday, the NSHA confirmed an ongoing outbreak at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. They said less than 12 patients tested positive.

Today, Nova Scotia is reporting 745 new cases of COVID-19 with 128 cases in the Eastern Zone, which covers Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Richmond counties, as well as the Cape Breton Municipality and Victoria County.

There are 48 people in hospital with nine in Intensive Care Units, the province said. Their ages range from 26 to 94 years old, and the average age is 68, they said, noting that of the 48 in hospital, 44 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

The province said the vaccination status of those in hospital is: four (8.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine; 28 (58.3 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses); two (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated; and 14 (29.2 per cent) are unvaccinated.

As of today, the province said there are an estimated 6,636 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

On Jan. 5, NSHA’s labs completed 4,736 tests.

As of Jan. 5, the province said 1,828,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 795,716 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 167,430 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose, they added.

The warden added that it could have been worse had he not received both vaccinations.

“I just worry about other people that haven’t double-vaccinated and refuse to do that,” he added. “What I see and know now, I would feel a whole lot different and things would have been a whole lot different had I not had my vaccinations.”