Run Mabou taking place this weekend

MABOU: On Oct. 8, Rèis Mhàbu (Run Mabou) will host their third event and organizers are excited to carry forward the momentum gained last year.

The annual run grew from 20 in the first year to 120 last year, and like last year, this family-friendly event includes a free 2.5 kilometre (km) Kids Fun Run and a Kids Corner, a 5 km walk, a timed 5 km run, and a 10 km run (timed).

Organizers said it will be a chip-timed event this year and, making it the only chip-timed event of its kind in the western side of Cape Breton.

Organizers said they are trying to make it a cultural event as well as a physical one by encouraging people to participate in kilts, and there will be live music at the event at the start and finish line. New this year, there will be music along the course, similar to the “Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon” in the United States, but with Celtic style.

There will be prizes in each of the races as well as non-result based prizes for participants and volunteers, the organizers noted.

Information on the event can be found at: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/60138/reis-mhabu-run-mabou as well as on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/RunMabou.