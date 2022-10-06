PORT HAWKESBURY: The wait is nearly over.

After a lengthy pandemic-related dry spell, the Strait Area Theatre Society (SATS) is gearing up for its first show since 2019’s wildly successful ‘One Hundred Thousand Welcomes,” and the new show promises to be chock-full of holiday cheer, laughs, and even a tear or two.

“At Last, We’re Ready For Christmas” is a rollicking look at the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season. Designed to put a comic spin on Yuletide stresses, while also bringing back fond memories from Christmases past, the new show is inspired by the Stan Rogers song “At Last, I’m Ready For Christmas” and features a brand-new script collaboratively developed by members of the SATS writers’ workshop.

The production is a fundraiser for St. Joseph’s Parish in Port Hawkesbury and will be held as a dinner theatre in the downstairs parish hall on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets are available through Sandra Praught by calling (902) 227-5858.

‘At Last, We’re Ready For Christmas” marks the official relaunch of the Strait Area Theatre Society, which came together in 2019 in response to the community’s desire to once again have its own theatre company. SATS drew over 750 audience members over three days for its inaugural production, the tourism-themed “One Hundred Thousand Welcomes,” during a three-day run as part of the Celtic Colours International Festival. The society also began staging such events as Improv Nights and “sing-along” editions of popular movie musicals, and society members are hoping to build on and expand these activities in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, follow “Strait Area Theatre Society” on Facebook or visit: @straitareatheatresociety on Instagram.