HALIFAX: A Grade 12 SAERC student showcased his skills and creativity in a ceremony marking the Minister’s Awards for Creative Excellence in the Arts.

Michael Young received the Charlie A’Court Scholarship for Excellence in Music, which is valued at $500 and includes a mentorship opportunity with the award-winning Nova Scotia musician and songwriter.

“I am very appreciative to receive this award and recognition,” Young said in a press release. “The award will not only help financially with my education, but it will provide a mentorship with Charlie A’Court. Mr. A’Court is an award-winning East Coast artist, and I believe his mentorship is invaluable. These awards for the arts are awesome because of the recognition from our peers and fellow artists. Artists work very hard honing their craft, practising and performing whenever we can. These awards provide validation. I’m pumped for the future.”

In the press release, which was released on June 14, the province said the awards are for Grade 12 students who want to pursue post-secondary studies in the creative arts.

“Education in the arts provides valuable experience and helps our young people develop new skills,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in the release. “Nova Scotia has a long history of creative arts that have been passed down through families for generations. Congratulations to all participants, and I wish you all the best as you move on to post-secondary education.”

The province said the awards include four scholarships for excellence in music, film and video, visual arts, and performing arts.

“The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is thrilled to once again work with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development to support the Minister’s Awards for Creative Excellence in the Arts,” Sarah Moore Fillmore, interim Director and CEO, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia said. “We are honoured to help provide support to young artists, from our youngest campers to these award-winning students pursuing creative arts in their post-secondary studies.”

Finalists and runners-up in each of the four categories receive a cash prize, the province said, noting it partnered with the art gallery and A’Court on the awards.

For more on the Minister’s Awards for Creative Excellence in the Arts, go to: https://novascotia.ca/creativeaward/.