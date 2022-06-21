Community CSAP students awarded Lieutenant Governor Medals By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - June 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc recognized Grade 11 students within the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) during a ceremony at Government House in Halifax on June 7. Among the recipients were École Beau-Port students Sophie Renée Samson (left) and Nathalie Bona. Also receiving Lieutenant Governor Medals were Antonio Cozzi and Riley Avery, École acadienne de Pomquet.