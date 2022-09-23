Concentrated marketing, much misrepresentation/deception, abuse of process (ignoring the Municipal Government Act), and absolutely dishonourable and disgraceful behaviour on the part of Premier Tim Houston, Warden Owen McCarron, and Mayor Laurie Boucher are my assessed phrases to describe the whole process of the proposed consolidation of the municipalities of Antigonish town and county.

The Houston government has prioritized reducing municipalities in its strategic priorities. The Municipal Affairs Office, the mayor, warden, their deputies, and Antigonish town and county CAOs met long before September 2021 to discuss consolidation of the town and county. Their idea of exploring consolidation was first presented to both town and county councillors on Sept. 13, 2021.

Given the information presented to the councillors, they agreed that this was a good thing to do. And I believe that an honest exploration was a good idea. To enable it, the Houston government provided $150,000 for consultants to be hired to help sell the plan and each municipality contributed another $25,000 for their merger objective.

The exploration process quickly became a sham wherein a marketing strategy was employed to sell consolidation and dismiss legitimate questions and concerns of the citizens. From the outset, the mayor and warden publicly denied the availability of a plebiscite, to allow the citizens to have a vote on such a major change. Until the very last few “public engagement sessions,” the majority of community public consultations were totally controlled to prevent individual questions and discussions to be heard by all attendees in a general forum.

It was a process to divide the citizens and conquer objections with sales pitches. And now, there are assurances of another $1.2 million, from the province to the town and county, to pay for legal fees, severance pay, and implementation costs. The Houston government, including MLAs Michelle Thompson and Greg Morrow, claim that this is a municipal issue in which they must be hands off, despite providing the dollars to do it and ensuring municipal affairs implements this provincial priority. Do they really expect us to buy this nonsense?

Neither municipality had ever included municipal consolidation plans in their strategic priorities, nor did any of the election campaigns even mention this major change in governance. Citizens residing in each of the town and county value their separate identities and are financially sound. This imposed process has created chaos, uncertainly, and significant distrust in our municipal and provincial governments.

The consultants confirmed the significant constituent dissatisfaction in their “What We Heard Report,” published the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2022. Much has been made that in the 2006 plebiscite only 45 per cent of the population voted. I suggest that the mayor and warden check the voting population for the last municipal election and they may see that 45 per cent was a strong turnout.

Our policing contracts with the RCMP are now being used as an excuse to radically change the proposed consolidation process, to date, to suit the government’s wishes. The joint town and county Sept. 12, 2022 press release introduces a brand new process. Under the existing policing contracts, the town is limited to a population of 10,000 while the county contract does not have a population limit. Mayor Boucher now says, in that same press release, that the way to move forward to avoid a change in the policing contract, from a 70/30 municipal-federal cost to a 90/10 municipal-federal cost, is to dissolve the town and retain the name of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

There seems to be a deliberate intent to deceive everyone, especially the town and county employees, as to what happens if the town dissolves. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is a legally incorporated entity. The county would not be changing its legal status under this new idea presented. Under this latest model, once the town dissolves, the county would need to acquire the assets and liabilities of the town. The concept of consolidation that was marketed, with both municipalities merging as equal partners, is now not feasible.

The provincial government, the mayor, and the warden are now trying to accommodate their own desire for this merger without addressing the other implications that arise when the county retains its identity. The Sept. 12, 2022 press release also makes a statement that “All other aspects of consolidation would remain the same. A new organizational structure could be created in partnership between the existing municipalities …” This is not correct. When the county retains its identity, the employees of the county should retain their status. Why would they need to be evaluated in relation to the town employees who have lost their jobs through dissolution? Yes, many will be absorbed by the county but the town employees don’t have equal right to the county jobs as those that currently hold them.

We have been told adnausem by the warden and the mayor that they cannot provide financials as to what the new organization would look like and they have definitely not articulated the pros and cons of a merger. The consultants’ report was not intended to provide answers to all the constituents’ questions and it does not do so. Perhaps if the financials and the pros and cons had been addressed over the past six months, there would be a basis for us to properly evaluate whether or not we would be better served by one municipality, and we might have some basis to place trust in our leaders who have definitely not earned it so far in this process.

As a professional accountant, this is my first experience witnessing two organizations planning to merge without providing full disclosure of the assets, liabilities, and projections for the liabilities and operations for future periods.

This is not yet a done deal. There is time to react. We need the premier, our MLAs and the warden and mayor to give us the respect we deserve. We need to continue contacting our councillors to express our displeasure with the consolidation plan and demand that a plebiscite be held so the people can decide this important issue. The plebiscite, while non-binding, is a strong indicator of the wishes of the taxpayers/constituents. Also note that although this long-awaited consultants’ report was issued on Sept. 14, 2022, the warden and mayor are giving everyone only until Sept. 29h to give your feedback!

Anne-Marie Long

Tracadie