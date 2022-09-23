Compensation agreement with ECEs needs to be reached and soon

Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) across Nova Scotia are demanding better pay, and they want answers now.

Local ECEs protested at the constituency office of Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster on Sept. 8 in Inverness.

According to Bayview Child Development Centre Director Jighisha Patel, they are demanding that the provincial government fulfill a promise to release a new compensation framework. Although the province is working on a new agreement, Patel said they have not been provided timelines.

Currently, Patel said Level 1 ECEs get $15 an hour, Level 2 workers receive $17, and those at Level 3 get $19. She said ECEs do not receive any benefits or pension.

Patel said ECEs from the Port Hood centre, along with families, and relatives of the workers attended the rally. She hopes MacMaster can talk to the government on their behalf.

Although strike action has been discussed, Patel described the protest as a “heads up” for the time being, adding that 80 to 85 per cent of ECEs are “in favour of a strike” if their demands aren’t met.

Signed last year, the Canada-wide early learning and child care agreement is a federal-provincial agreement which includes a $605-million federal investment and a $40-million provincial investment from 2021-2022 to 2025-2026.

Under the agreement, families will have child care fees reduced, on average, by 25 per cent and see a further decrease of 25 per cent by December, reducing fees by a total of 50 per cent, on average.

The agreement also prescribes that EECs be paid $10 a day, on average, per child in child care by 2026, and it clears the way for 1,500 new early learning and child care spaces this year, as well as 9,500 new early learning and child care spaces by March 31, 2026.

The agreement will also create enhanced before and after care options for three to five-year-olds using schools and school resources.

The province promised it is continuing to implement the Nova Scotia Excellence in Early Childhood Education Workforce Strategy, which will result in higher wages for early childhood educators, as well as benefits and further professionalization of the sector.

The province said it is committed to the professional recognition of ECEs by developing a compensation framework for ECEs working in government-funded licensed child care facilities by 2022–23. The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said it will work with specialists to develop a compensation framework that will reflect ECEs’ education, specialty training, and years of work experience.

In a press release issued on Sept. 7, the official opposition Liberals said action is needed.

Noting that the universal childcare plan was signed to make life more affordable for families, but also for staff, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said the provincial government should have made the rollout of this childcare plan a top priority.

The start of the school year means an increased demand for childcare in the province, but without information on when ECEs will see more money in their pockets, daycares are hard-pressed to plan for their future, the Liberals noted.

Because the start of the school year is the busiest time for daycares, Churchill said there’s no excuse for not having this framework ready.

And while the province’s commitment to better pay must be taken at face value at the moment, the longer ECEs go without proper compensation, the less leeway they and the public will be willing to give.

This is important work that takes time, but the province has had a year, and if it isn’t finished in the near future, early childhood development centres around Nova Scotia could be empty if ECEs choose strike action.

If ECEs choose to strike, people will have to stay home with their children unable to work. That’s a consequence that cannot take place, during this time of higher prices and families struggling financially.