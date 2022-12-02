West Mabou Beach is a jewel in Inverness County’s crown; a jewel originally expropriated from several local landowners including my Uncle Hawley Cameron who has since passed away. He gave up a large portion of his property knowing that it would be preserved for eternity by the Government of Nova Scotia for everyone’s benefit.

This ecologically significant area needs to be protected without any other considerations. Protected land should not be held in a reserve until the next Billionaire comes along offering baubles for the residents. A proposal of a golf course at West Mabou Beach should not even be an option.

It’s not that I’m against a golf course, per se, but Inverness County needs another golf course like we need another airport. How many times has Cabot tried to sneak that one in or is an airport next on the proposal once again?

Four years have come and gone since Cabot last tried this. Local and provincial governments have traded seats, so hopefully our new leaders are not following the carrot and have paid attention to the last uprising.

For all that Cabot has supposedly brought to Inverness County; it has cost the taxpayers plenty, including an $800,000 water and sewer line connecting the two golf courses in Inverness. This was snuck past the public by the council and former CAO prior to the 2016 election.

Who knows what other skeletons were buried with the water line?

I’m disappointed in the people I’ve supported politically in the past few provincial elections. The province and our own MLA have kept silent over this proposal. It is time for them to speak out against this proposed robbery and do it now.

Inverness County is my home and I’m proud to live here as the sixth generation among amazing, unique, natural assets that are irreplaceable.

Please call your councillor, your MLA, and MP and tell them to say no to a Mabou Beach golf course.

John Dowling

Askilton