Although it has been said many times in the past few decades, a project has emerged with great economic promise for this region.

The Sea-Breeze Tech Floating Wind Demonstration Project, spearheaded by Brezo Energy Inc., is proposing to use floating wind turbines far offshore to generate energy, and is planning to have their base of operations in the region.

Iván Barroeta, President of Brezo Energy Inc., told The Reporter that the project has the potential to position Canada, Nova Scotia and the Strait area at the forefront of a growing industry using the infrastructure and resources that are already here.

Barroeta said they will be relying on local marine knowledge to supply pilots, skippers and crews familiar with the ocean. Most of the jobs generated by the project will be good-paying because of the specific knowledge, skills and expertise required, he said.

He said plans are to locate the headquarters of the project in Port Hawkesbury, and have top management locate to the area.

Brezo Energy started developing the technology in 2015 and started fully engaging in the offshore wind industry in 2016.

The project is offering a system that combines the best options for energy storage, Barroeta said, noting that includes liquid ammonia, hydrogen and batteries. Barroeta said one of the most important aspects of their project is battery, gas and liquid storage. He said there is a need to find “realistic” ways to store that energy.

Barroeta said Cape Breton has among the “best winds in the world,” but the peak in capacity factor is better further offshore, approximately a 15 per cent different in terms of Megawatts.

To accommodate the mass production of floating offshore wind platforms, Barroeta said the company wants to establish a Canadian-led supply chain by locating 100 per cent of their activities in Nova Scotia with a local staff.

Barroeta said the Strait of Canso has the natural conditions, the infrastructure, and supply chain with the potential to establish a whole new industry in the region. He pointed to local metal fabricators, marine construction and cooperative local governments as major assets.

Because they sub-contract everything they manufacture, Barroeta said they will be bringing all contracts to local and provincial firms.

This new industry is a great fit for this region because of its marine tradition, Barroeta said. Because much of their work takes place far from shore, they require onshore monitoring and marine infrastructure, he said. The project will require a new fleet of vessels and he said they are seizing the opportunity to design and build those vessels in Cape Breton through an agreement with two shipyards, East Coast Metal Fabrication in Sydney, and Samson Enterprises in Petit de Grat.

Another opportunity from the project is in aquaculture, Barroeta said, noting they proposed a partnership with Premium Seafoods and Potlotek First Nation, where the control room for the aquaculture operation would be located in Arichat. He said aquaculture requires not just water, but a lot of energy and he sees an opportunity for local employers. Barroeta said each platform has three cylinders, and each cylinder is about 18 metres in depth, with the capacity to hold about 300,000 cubic metres of water.

Many companies around the world are working on offshore electrolysers, Barroeta said, and he is proposing that the units be tested in the Strait area.

Owning the technology means Brezo owns the intellectual property, Barroeta said, which also means they are the procurement and construction company. He said there is great potential to export to the Caribbean and the United States.

After the technology becomes well known and demonstrations are held, Barroeta said it has the potential to replace coal generation plants by 2025-2026.

Floating wind farms are also used in areas with less biodiversity, and which do not interfere with human activities, Barroeta noted. He said the technology can work 200-300 kilometres offshore, and because it’s floating technology, they have freedom to choose more sites.

Another advantage, according to Barroeta, is that larger turbines (those from 12-20 MW) are more difficult to move onshore and feasible only in a port-to-port system far offshore.

Brezo Energy has already started the training process with three companies, McNally Corporation, East Coast Metal Fabrication and Mulgrave Machine Works.

Barroeta said the project wants to achieve Nova Scotia’s sustainable goals for locally-owned technology. Once Nova Scotia realizes the potential from floating technology, suppliers get certified and the communities see the benefits.

Barroeta said they also want to make floating wind power profitable for public and private investors, and affordable for consumers.

Barroeta said the company has made great progress, with one component of their project at the seventh Technology Readiness Level (TRL), while the second is at level 9. He said each process is very complex and time consuming.

Level 7 is the level of the project they are proposing to the Government of Nova Scotia to conduct in Chedabucto Bay, Barroeta said, because that stage does not take place in the open ocean.

Barroeta said a permit was submitted to the Department of Lands and Forestry at the end of June, and the department is reviewing their application, but he does not know when that will be finished.

This does sound familiar; a large company, or group of companies, with a project offering limitless potential, comes to the Strait of Canso, views the deep, ice-free port, analyzes the data showing how skilled the local workforce is, and receives cooperation from municipal governments and local organizations.

In most instances, these great projects never got off the ground, did get off the ground but not for long, or proceeded but didn’t reach completion.

In other cases, these projects did get built, did provide good-paying jobs, did bring investment and economic activity to the region, and did serve as cornerstones of the local economy for many years.

And unlike the projects of the past, where foreign-owned companies made the money and called the shots, Brezo Energy is proposing that the region not only get jobs and contracts, but skills, knowledge, management positions, and gain a foothold in an emerging and sustainable industry.

Without getting too excited, it’s safe to say that this proposal by Brezo Energy is unlike any other because it is offering this region, not just a piece of the pie, but a seat at the table.