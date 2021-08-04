SHAW, Alexander

Alexander Shaw

It is with much love and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and brother Alexander Shaw, 82 of West Bay Centre, which occurred on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston, surrounded by his loving family. He was a son of the late John Dan and Elizabeth (Clarke) Shaw. Dad had tremendous work ethic and worked many jobs over the years, but his true passion was lumbering. He started working at a very young age and one of his favorite places was in the woods working side by side with his brother Jackie. Whether it was using the power saw, driving the pulp truck or sawing with the numerous sawmills he owned over the years. Dad loved fiddle music and he and Mom could be found at many concerts throughout the year. He even loved playing the fiddle for his own enjoyment. He had an avid interest in news and loved watching and reading about local Cape Breton history and Celtic music. Dad enjoyed talking with people and knew so many to stop and chat with and loved having company. For the last few years, he looked forward to our annual “Mountain Do”. He had a remarkable memory and loved telling stories of the past and friends he grew up and worked with over the years. Alex is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Florence (MacRae) Shaw; daughters, Connie (Robert) Calder, St. George’s Channel; Jean (Gilles) Joyce, Dundee and Sondra (Bradley) Malcolm, Kempt Road; son, Daniel (Ashley), Antigonish; grandchildren, Mathew and Braedon Calder, Kathryn Joyce, Andrew and Jacob Malcolm, Tori, Chase and Jackie Shaw; sister, Christine MacKay, West Bay; sisters-in-law, Gladys Shaw, West Bay and Colleen MacRae, Dundee and brother-in-law, Duncan (Debbie) MacRae, Dundee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents Alex was predeceased by his sister, Miriam MacRae; brother, Jackie Shaw; brother-in-law, Allan MacKay; sister-in-law, Mabel (Arthur) Fougere and brother-in-law, Henry MacRae. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Strait Richmond Palliative Care, Home Support Nurses and Caregivers and the Staff at Strait Richmond hospital. Cremation has taken place. Visitation took place 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 1 in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetic Association, Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society or the charity of one’s choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at www.haverstocks.com

The Shaw Boys are together again.