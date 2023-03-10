Although there have been some housing developments promised and under construction, judging by the numbers and rising costs for household necessities, there is more work to do in fighting homelessness around the Strait area.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says that as a university town, they are experiencing extra pressures in terms of housing.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 21, Town Councillor Diane Roberts said she was told between 80 and 150 people in the area are without housing.

Boucher asked if the figure of 150 includes people who are living in questionable spaces, noting that a baseline number would be helpful.

Town Councillor Andrew Murray provided an example of a young man who was living in a baby barn behind the museum who was persuaded to contact A Roof Over Your Head (AROYH) for assistance.

Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier suggested the organization make a presentation to council at a future meeting to get a better idea of the problem.

Following the meeting, Boucher told reporters it’s very alarming to hear those initial numbers, but added it’s important to get a definite number when working on housing with different levels of government and community organizations.

The mayor noted that the housing crunch isn’t limited to the town.

The findings from a homelessness count in Eastern Nova Scotia that were released last August demonstrate a need for housing strategies throughout all counties in Cape Breton Island, along with Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

The report identified 483 individuals who were considered homeless in the regions where the study took place. This included 419 people aged 16 or older, along with 64 children also reported to be under the care of people experiencing homelessness.

In Antigonish County there were six unsheltered individuals, five in emergency shelters, 24 provisionally accommodated, and 16 at risk of homelessness. In Richmond, Inverness, Victoria and Guysborough counties combined, there were six unsheltered individuals, six in emergency shelters, 19 provisionally sheltered, and 12 at risk of homelessness.

The survey was completed by the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group, Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition, the Health Promotion Team in Mental Health and Addictions, Nova Scotia Health, and Cape Breton University.

Taking place over four weeks throughout November 2021, the service-based survey relied on information gathered from 48 organizations that are in contact with people experiencing homelessness throughout Cape Breton Island, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Lilla Roy, a professor at the School of Nursing at Cape Breton University and Principal Investigator for the survey, said a service-based count allows for better engagement in rural communities. Since this is the first-time getting information from these service providers in certain regions, Roy said the data may be more encompassing the second time around.

Roy said the results from the first survey clearly show that something needs to be done to address homelessness in these areas.

She said the next step is to target the people and needs of the groups identified, since 30 per cent are under the age of 30 and more than 50 per cent are reported to be living with mental illness or addiction issues.

Amanda Mombourquette, Co-Chair of the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition and Richmond Warden, told The Reporter most municipal councillors are hearing about housing concerns from constituents on a regular basis.

Mombourquette called the numbers “a wakeup call” for everyone trying to improve access to housing.

New Dawn has been a non-profit provider of affordable housing in Cape Breton for more than 30 years and is also a member of the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group.

Erika Shea, President and CEO at New Dawn Enterprises, said they are seeing municipalities “step up to the plate,” by reaching out to “provincial and federal governments to provide more non-repayable grants for the creation and preservation of non-profit supportive and affordable housing.”

She says by working together and providing larger non-repayable grants, the provincial and federal governments have the potential to address the housing issue.

Momborquette says running housing projects isn’t a core function of a municipality, but advocating for and establishing more non-profit organizations in communities to help receive potential government grants is something municipal governments can do.

The Richmond Warden said there is also work to do preparing communities for different kinds of housing options.

The report highlighted several key barriers to accessing and keeping appropriate, stable and permanent housing: the lack of appropriate housing availability; addictions or substance use; mental illness; low income; and poor housing options.

Following a series of meetings late last month in Antigonish and St. Peter’s, NDP leader Claudia Chender told The Reporter that one issue that was raised included the high costs of power, gas, groceries, other goods.

The NDP leader said the $1,000 heating assistance rebate – which is available to every family making less than $85,000 and who pay for their own heat – can help.

But while in Antigonish, Chender said she was told “there are still too many barriers even to that program for some people,” noting that income tax forms from the previous year are required, leaving out newcomers and others who may have challenges doing their taxes.

Chender said an example of things the provincial government could do include a low income energy program allowing some people to pay a different power bill based on what they can realistically afford.

She said the NDP has been calling on the province to index income assistance rates so those on income assistance can afford to buy groceries.

While speaking with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre, Chender was told how some housing issues are “more hidden” in rural areas.

The NDP leader said she and her caucus can see how dire the housing situation is according to the “huge” lists for public housing and the “skyrocketing rents.”

Chender said they are pushing for more public, not-for-profit, non-market housing for so people can actually afford it, and to reform Housing Nova Scotia so people who are eligible to get support can access it in a timely way.

Chender said the NDP has prepared legislation the government could pass to allow the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board and Nova Scotia Power to create a separate rate structure for low income Nova Scotians, noting that “power bills can be the things that push people right over the edge.”

Because some Nova Scotians are choosing between food and medicine, and based on research from Feed Nova Scotia, Chender said the province should waive pharmacare premiums for families and seniors to prevent people from getting sick and accessing the “very strained health care system.”

But there is some good news on the housing front.

Andrew Boudreau, of construction operation company Caper Developments Ltd., told The Reporter that their property holding company, Atlantic Edge Properties Inc., is building a 36 unit Carleton Place in Guysborough, with 18 affordable apartments, and another 18 rented at market value, for those 55 and older.

According to their numbers, Boudreau said people 55 and older in the area are “really in desperate need of housing.” Not just filling a need for affordable housing, he said the development will offer more housing options.

As an added bonus, those looking for more “manageable” housing options are turning around and selling their homes to younger families and professionals, which also helps the local economy.

In addition to filling the housing gap, Boudreau said construction is providing sub-contracts for local firms and employment for local residents.

The company broke ground on the $5.5 million development at the beginning of February, and after the estimated 14 month construction phase, Boudreau said they are planning to be open by May, 2024.

Boudreau said rents will not include the cost of power. He said an affordable one bedroom unit will be $535 per month, an affordable two bedroom will cost $720 each month, a market one bedroom apartment will be rented at $1,050 per month, while a market two bedroom unit will go for $1,400 monthly.

The one bedroom units will range from 650 to 800 square feet, while the two bedroom units will be from 850 to 1,000 square feet, said Boudreau. He said each will have their own amenities like a washer and dryer, fridge, stove, high efficiency heat pump, and a balcony.

As a secure building, Boudreau said it will require coded access, and it will be fully accessible.

By May 1, Boudreau said there will be a web site at: www.thecarletonplace.com for interested tenants.

Although in the early stages, the company also has plans for 80 units in Antigonish, said Boudreau.

With a large list of people who have expressed interest in Carleton Place, and because of the assistance of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Boudreau said they are considering another development in the Guysborough area.

That will help address the housing crunch in some parts of the Strait area, and if they proceed, future developments will help other areas, but in the meantime, the provincial and federal governments both have roles to play in helping people stay in their homes, while assisting those without stable housing.

But government does not have to do this heavy lifting alone. There are a number of local groups and developers which can prove invaluable in quantifying the need and targeting the assistance where it will do the most good.

This will take money and effort but it can be done, hopefully it won’t take too long for those living without a permanent roof over their heads.