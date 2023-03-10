Names lost to time

Looking back over the decades, and indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names is Allain

Louise Des Rabis: her son was Thomas Allain (1812 to April 25, 1884) who married in Arichat in 1840 to Henriette Samson(1815 to Aug. 24, 1863).

Their children were:

Marie Allain born 1841, married first to Helaire Marchand on Jan. 12, 1863 and secondly to Simon Marchand in 1885;

Louise Allain (March 24, 1840 to Jan. 4, 1873), married Peter Fougere at Arichat Sep. 12, 1865;

Adele Allain (born Dece. 3, 1842) married on Feb. 13, 1865 to John Marchand;

Henriette Allain (born Dec. 1, 1844) married Felix Fougere Jan. 3, 1873 at Arichat;

Thomas Allain (June 1, 1846, to April 3, 1936) records indicate that he ran away from home but no date is given;

Mathilda/Domithible? Allain (born on Nov. 29, 1847) married Henry Marchand Jan. 23, 1882 at Arichat;

Marine/Marie Allain (April 10, 1849 to Feb. 6, 1910), married William Duann on June 25, 1876 at Arichat;

Siffroi/Jeffrey Allain (Feb. 25, 1855 to 1940) married Marie Duyon Jan. 11, 1876;

Joseph Alfred Allain (born on Feb. 22, 1858) married Judith Samson on Jan. 17, 1881 at Arichat. Judith died age 84 on Dec. 20, 1940;

Margaret/Marguerite Allain (1854 to Aug. 2, 1944) was married first to a LeBlanc and secondly to Simon Richard.

Jeffrey Allain and Marie Duyon’s children were:

Wilfred A. Allain, born June 2, 1878;

Marie Louise Allain, born Jan. 27, 1880, married William David;

Elizabeth Allain, born Oct. 4, 1881;

Thomas Henry Allain, born Sept. 28, 1883;

John Dosithee Allain, born Nov. 11, 1884;

Marie Josephine Allain, born July 6, 1886;

Leone? Allain, born April 25, 1888, married Elizabeth Briand on Jan. 28, 1913 at Arichat;

Philomene Jean Allain, born Nov. 13, 1890; and

Marie Eva, Allain born Oct. 6, 1892

Evangeline Allain was married to Paul DeCoste on Jan. 28, 1918 at Arichat.

William Allain married Jeanne Le Couteur and they had two offspring William Allain, born July 5, 1866 and Luchlom? Allain, born July 5, 1866.

Children of Louise Allain and Peter Fougere:

Harriet, born 1866, married to Michael Fougere;

Thomas, born May 6, 1869;

Wilfred, born Dec. 25, 1872;

Adolphine, Sept. 17, 1867 to 1939;

Elmira, July 24, 1870 to July 15, 1960, married William I. Boutin Feb. 4, 1895

Victor Allain (born on April 10, 1894, died February 22, 1945 in Boston) married Laura Delina Paon (1901 to May 12, 1993) in Boston. Their children were:

Lorraine born May 10, 1931, married June 28, 1948 to Harvey C. Forgeron April 27, 1921 to June 25, 1993;

William (Allen/Allain), born Jan. 2, 1933, married Helen LeBlanc.

There were two children:

Susan Beverly Allen/Allain (born May 12 or 22, 1960 in Antigonish) married Wade Goodman and had a son Mich Goodman; and

Paul Victor Allain born Aug. 8, 1961 in Antigonish

Thomas Allain married Henriette Boudreau on Sept. 18, 1865

Jeffrey Allain, born Jan. 2, 1853, married Eva, born Jan. 10, 1855. Their children were:

Walter Allain, born Feb. 22, 1876;

Wilfred Allain, born June 4, 1878;

John Allain, born July 1, 1885;

Josie Allain, born April 2, 1887;

Leona Allain, born March 2, 1888;

Filomene Allain, born March 4, 1891; and

Eva Allain born April 9, 1892

The children of Lorraine and Harvey were:

Linda born Nov. 18, 1957, married Leroy Samson July 18, 1986; and

Gelun? Victor, born March 31, 1949, died Dec. 1, 1949 in West Arichat