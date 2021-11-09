Special election to be conducted entirely by electronic voting

PORT HOOD: Municipal council said the upcoming special election will use electronic voting only.

In response to a question from Warden Laurie Cranton at the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Nov. 2 in Port Hood, Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said council “had quite a discussion” at its committee of the whole session on Oct. 21.

“There was going to be too many (polls), with COVID, there was a lot of logistics for it, and expenses,” she replied. “District 1 had the highest use of the electronic balloting, as well in the last municipal election.”

The election was triggered by the retirement of current District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier last month. No date has been set for the special election.

Cranton added he would like to see the next municipal election offer both options.

“I think in the future, in the long-term, we do a bit of both. You still have some polls here and there, but you also have the electronic version as well,” he added.

***

The municipality will be participating in a joint meeting with We’koqma’q First Nation on Nov. 9.

CAO Keith MacDonald said the meeting will start at 10 a.m. with a smudging ceremony, an introduction of councillors and staff, each body will give a review of what they’re working on, then there will be a lunch break, and in the afternoon, they will discuss agenda items and set a date for their next meeting.

***

Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole meeting to amend Section 6(3) of the Sidewalk Maintenance Policy, replacing the words “24” hours with “72” hours to conduct snow clearing of fire hydrants.

***

The new vending bylaw and vending permit fees were approved.

Legal counsel Christene Murray said there was public hearing about the vending bylaw which was held on Aug. 5, and in early 2021, there was a public hearing held on an earlier draft of the bylaw.

First reading was given on Oct. 7 to regulate the sale, or offering for sale of food, beverages, goods or merchandise, not in an enclosed permanent structure on municipal or private property, Murray said.

Murray said the new bylaw will repeal and replace Bylaw #15 governing auctioneers, peddlers, hawkers, and traders of goods, which was approved in 1994.

Council then adopted the new vending permit fees policy, which will run in conjunction with the bylaw, Murray explained.

Notice of motion to council was given on June 17, Murray said, noting that council had the ability to adopt and approve the policy at last week’s meeting.

***

Council is hoping Inverness MLA and Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster will pay a visit.

“I was speaking with Mr. MacMaster not too long ago and I indicated that I would like to have him come to council to meet with us,” MacIsaac noted. “He said he’d come when the new council was in place and he was never invited.”

Council approved a motion to invite MacMaster to visit either in December or January, and have staff update the finance minister on projects they are working on.

***

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan was not in attendance at last week’s meeting due to the recent passing of his wife Marjorie.

Noting she will be missed in her community and by her family, MacIsaac and Warden Laurie Cranton passed along sincere condolences on behalf of the municipality.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Cranton, who was attending over the phone, provided an update on his health.

“My medical issues came to a point, almost, of no return. They called family members in one night. It was pretty scary,” he told council. “The issues are cleaned up, pretty well.”

The warden hopes to get back to the table as soon as possible, and added thanks to those who sent their wishes.