Sports: April to June

April

PORT HOOD: The Quad County Midget AA Girls Islanders took silver at provincials.

The championship game saw the Metro East Inferno edge the Islanders 3-1.

LOUISDALE: The top teams at the Freddie MacNeil Memorial Royals Tournament were the PH Kings (Over 35 A Division), Team Platinum (Under 35 Division), and Martell’s Cartel (Over 35 (B) Division).

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders finish their first season in the Nova Scotia Minor AAA Midget Hockey League.

L’ARDOSIE: Baseball player Temeka Stevens visited the Dominican Republic with a U18 team made of players from Sydney, Glace Bay and New Waterford. Stevens and crew competed against teams from Juan Guzman Foundation.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The SAERC Saints Boys Curling Team took silver at provincials

SYDNEY: The Cape Breton West Midget AA Islanders became the first team in the association to win a provincial banner above the A level. The Islanders dropped Truro 3-1 in the championship.

ST. PETER’S: Local baseball player Ellie MacAulay visited the MLB GRIT Invitational.

The MLB GRIT Invitational saw a total of 64 female baseball players visit Globe Life Park, the home of the Texas Rangers. The inaugural event is a high school invitational designed specifically for women to take part in a premier development experience while playing in a major league park.

BOYLSTON: Team Nahrebecky (Fred Sullivan, Maureen Landry, Holly Nahrebecky, and Maurice Landry) took first place in the Chedabucto Curling Club 2019 Memorial Funspiel.

HALIFAX: The U17 Strait Area Saints came away from the Volleyball Nova Scotia provincials with bronze medals.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Junior Pirates lose the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League championship series to the Sackville Blazers.

Temeka Stevens made several new friends during her visit to the Dominican Republic, including legendary Blue Jay pitcher Juan Guzman.

May

STRAIT AREA: The Cabot Highlanders of the Nova Scotia Minor Midget AAA Hockey League sign Jesse MacLean as head coach.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Four local athletes visited the Atlantic Open Judo Championship in Summerside, P.E.I.,

Leading efforts for the club was Kaleb Matheson, who took silver in the U10 category. John Langley was a bronze medal winner in the U12 category. Reid Matheson and Brien Langley tussled with the best from Atlantic Canada in the U16 division. Matheson picked up bronze for his efforts.

PICTOU: The Bantam AA Fundy Highland Subway Selects take silver at the Atlantic Canada Bantam AAA Female Hockey Championship.

The Selects dropped the Moncton Rockets 1-0 in overtime in the championship.

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club hosted its annual closing dinner and awards. A membership award was given to Kay Chisholm, an active CCC member for 25 years.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Conor Demone took bronze for his performance in the 74 kgs (163 lbs) class at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s national championships. He squatted 523.6 lbs, benched 336.2 lbs, and managed a deadlift of 534.6 lbs. All told, his total for the day was 1394.4 lbs.

LOUISDALE: The Richmond Academy Hurricane Boys Division II slo-pitch team won their fourth consecutive regional banner.

The Hurricane dropped the Dalbrae Dragons in the championship by the 10-run rule.

June

LOUISDALE: The Richmond Hurricane slo-pitch girls earned provincial silver when facing host Barrington in the NSSAF Division II championship game. The final was 12-5 for the hosts.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait-Richmond Minor Hockey Association honoured two standout members of the Bantam AA Pirates during the association’s annual general meeting. John Campbell was named Coach of the Year, and Daniel Mombourqutte was given his due as Goalie of the Year.

CAPE BRETON: The Volleyball Cape Breton U14 Girls Capers took gold at the Volleyball Nova Scotia Tier 1 Provincial Championship.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Tamarac Education Centre track and field team won both the junior girls and boys JARIS and regional banners as well as the award for top overall school at regionals. Annie Maltby broke the record in the junior javelin throw, and Ryan Hayes was awarded Top Male Junior athlete.

ANTIGONISH: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team welcomed 160 AA competitive swimmers to Antigonish for the AA Spring Championships. Fourteen teams from across the province competed, with PHAST finishing fourth overall.

HALIFAX: The Chedabucto Curling Club of Boylston was selected as the Nova Scotia Curling Association’s Organization of the Year.

PORT HOOD: Cape Breton West Islander goalie Kenzie MacPhail was drafted by the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the sixth round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League entry draft. He went 102 overall.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Judo Club celebrated its 50th anniversary. A conservative estimate puts the number of athletes trained there as between 6,000 and 7,000.

RIVER DENYS: One of the driving forces behind the Cape Breton West Islanders’ Telus Cup winning season of 2016-17 drew the attention of the St. Louis Blues during the NHL entry draft. River Denys’ Colten Ellis was selected 93rd overall by the Blues.