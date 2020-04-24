St. Hyacinth’s Church marriage records

January 30, 1900: Theophile Boudrot, son of Desire Boudrot and the late Virginia Josse, married Marie Barbe LeBlanc, daughter of Paul LeBlanc and the late Sophie LeBlanc, witnesses Bertie Boudrot and Harriet Anne Meunier

February 5, 1900: James Cordeau, son of Guillaume Cordeau and Judith Poirier, married Rose Anne Samson, daughter of Augustin Samson and Eliza Poirier, witnesses James McDonald and Sabine Samson

February 5, 1900: Philip Boudreau, son of Charles Boudreau and the late Sepharine LeBlanc, married Marie Alvina Landry, daughter of Simon Landry and Angele Fougere, witnesses Etienne Boudrot and Alexina Fougere

February 20, 1900: Aimable Petitpas, son of Dominique Petitpas and Sabin Biret, married Eliza Bonin, daughter of Simon Bonin and the late Elizabeth Bonin, witnesses Fred Petitpas and Emma Bonin

May 1, 1900: Robert Josse, son of Siffroi Josse and the late Archange McDonald, married Catherine Petitpas, daughter of Pierre Petitpas and Elizabeth Maillet, witnesses Victor McDonald and Annie Petitpas

September 10, 1900: Felix LeBlanc, widower of the late Nanon Boudrot, married Elizabeth D’Estrumelle, daughter of the late George D’Estrumelle and Amelia Burke, witnesses Jeffrey Boudrot and Marie Louise Rancon

October 29, 1900: Simon Josse, widower of Henriette Boudreau, married Elizabeth Poirier, widow of Edward Poirier, witnesses Patrick McDonald and Nancy Josse

November 20, 1900: Cassimer Vigneau, son of Sabastian Vigneau and Sabine Richard of Parish of Arichat, married Artemese Boudrot, daughter of Henry Boudrot and Marie Fougere, witnesses Joseph Broussard and Marie Boudrot

November 26, 1900: Joseph Cleuziat, son of the late Guillaume Cleuziat and the late Anna Goascogne (Parish of Pleurivo of the Diocese of St, Briaux, France), married Amelia Elizabeth Boudrot, daughter of Pierre Boudrot, and Marine McPhee, witnesses Jean George Elliott and Marie Eliza Boudrot

January 14 1901: Albini Petitpas, son of Pierre Petitpas and Elizabeth Maillet, married Minnie McDonald, daughter of Aime McDonald and deceased wife Amelie Samson (Gerrior), witnesses Alfred McDonald and Annie Petitpas

January 20 1901: Albert Martell, widower of Marthe Poirier, married Marie Albertini Boudrot, daugther of Guillaume Boudrot and Amelie Gagnon, witnesses Benjamin Poirier and Bertha Boudrot

January 24 1901: Aime Boudrot, son of Constant Boudrot and Melchtide (Mathilde Martine) LeBlanc, married Alexina Fougere, daughter of Simon Fougere and the late Delina Roi (King), witnesses Amadie Fougere and Marie Landry

January 28 1901: Alfred McDonald, son of Aime McDonald and deceased Amelie Gerrior, married Elizabeth Anne Bourke, daughter of Simon Bourke and Marine Petitpas, witnesses Victor McDonald and Annie Petitpas

February 10 1901: Joseph Fougere, widower of deceased Marie Anne McKinnon of Chelsea, Massachusettes, married Angeline Landry, widow of deceased Simon Landry of Poulamon, witnesses Philip Boudrot and Marie Alexina Boudrot