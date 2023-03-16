ST. PETER’S: The St. Peter’s and District Volunteer Fire Department held its annual general meeting on Feb. 28.

Blaise Sampson was elected new president, with Terrance Terrio staying on as vice-president. Other officers are: Fire Chief Blair Stone; Deputy Chief Marvin MacLean; Captain Trevor Snowdon; Captain Rolf Kieschnick; Captain Adam King; Medical Captain Esther MacDonnell; Treasurer Logan Martell; and Secretary Dawn Silver.

The department reported they were called out over 110 times in the past year with 57 medical calls, three grass fires, three mutual aid calls, eight motor vehicle accidents, four fire calls, 24 false alarms, and other miscellaneous calls. During the AGM, the fire levy was set at $0.11 per $100.