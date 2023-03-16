PORT HAWKESBURY: The town has decided to adopt a policy for the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre that would comply with the provincial Service Animal Act.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin told the Jan. 17 town council meeting that town staff decided not to allow any animals into the civic centre until they get some direction. He said there were concerns expressed about dogs in the rink portion of the facility.

Staff then erected a sign on the front doors of the civic centre that said “Service Animals Only,” Aucoin said, noting that registered and certified therapy animals should be allowed there, as well as at Granville Green and the town’s playground.

After Recreation Director Gordie Snook said they looked at what other facilities were doing, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton suggested that any direction from the town mandate that such animals be leashed and registered.

CAO Terry Doyle said provincial and federal laws override town policy, and they cannot prohibit such animals from their premises since it is a human rights issue. He said many businesses in the Halifax Regional Municipality and across the country allow such animals.

Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall asked where the line will be drawn, specifically if people are permitted to register any kind of animal.

As far as enforcement, Snook said the town does not have much authority, and Town Councillor Mark MacIver said there could be resistance from people refusing to provide documents.

MacIver wants any policy to put responsibility on the owner, not force the town to assume liability.

To make sure the town avoids any human rights infringements and to have enough time to research best practices, council approved a motion from the mayor to discuss the matter at a future meeting.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on March 7, Doyle said staff will ensure that the new policy will be in compliance with all acts and regulations dealing with animals, and dogs specifically.

***

The town will donate $1,000 to the Strait Area Highland Dance Association to host the Atlantic championship at SAERC.

Doyle said the town has historically supported the group, with the most recent contribution of $500 taking place in 2019, before the start of COVID-19.

***

Former Port Hawkesbury Recreation Director Paula Davis was approved by town council to be the newest addition to the Waterfront Advisory Committee.

***

The CAO said the town was approved for two grants to support the rebranding of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

One aspect of the refresh is a new logo for the civic centre; others include technology upgrades, as well as a redesign of the web site for the facility.

Doyle said the town worked with Bive Consulting on the logos, and town council was presented with examples of the possible new look on signage, as well as uniforms for building staff.

“It brings it in-line with the change in logo for the Town of Port Hawkesbury,” he said, noting he will ask the consultants for more versions of the potential logo and send them to town councillors.

***

Aucoin said a group consisting of the town, the Town of Mulgrave, the Municipality of the County of Richmond, and the Municipality of the County of Inverness is looking into the possibility of a shared bylaw enforcement officer.

The town councillor said the group met on March 6, and he was asked to find out from his

“Not saying that that would be the only three bylaws, if we enter into this agreement, that they will enforce,” he cautioned. “Of the four municipalities, our bylaws really don’t match up so we want to take our top three, and if we go into this agreement, have the bylaw officer really understand those three.”

MacDougall added he is glad work is being done on the shared officer position.