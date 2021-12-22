StFX mishandles COVID-19 outbreak

This has not been a good time for StFX University.

An outbreak at StFX first detected two weeks ago has spread to the wider community, and among those cases, the new Omicron variant has been detected. To make matters worse, the province has now fined the university for failing to follow public health protocols.

During a media briefing on Dec. 13, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang told The Reporter this outbreak spread faster than expected.

Strang said that the National Microbiology Lab confirmed that 40 Omicron variant cases were connected to StFX, in addition to cases of the Delta variant, with more variant cases expected.

At the same briefing, the province confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community. They reported that two residents and two staff members from the retirement home tested positive, and one staff member from Mary’s Court, which is a licensed long-term care neighbourhood, also tested positive.

The province said no one is in hospital, all staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all residents of Mary’s Court had a booster shot.

That same day, the province added St. Andrews Consolidated School in St. Andrew’s to school exposure advisory sites, along with Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, Saint Andrew Junior School in Antigonish, and Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury.

On Dec. 15, École acadienne de Pomquet and on Dec. 16 Antigonish Education Centre and SAERC in Port Hawkesbury, were put on the school exposure advisory list.

In a letter sent on Dec. 13, Nova Scotia Community College President Don Bureaux confirmed a positive case at the Strait Area Campus, connected to the outbreak in Antigonish.

As a result of increasing case counts, the province will be resuming physical distance and gathering limits over the next few weeks, mask requirements were tightened, and there are enhanced measures at schools.

Testing was increased in the Antigonish area, including extended hours at the testing centre and mobile units have been deployed, the province noted.

During a provincial media briefing on Dec. 17 Halifax, when 394 new cases were recorded, Premier Tim Houston confirmed that StFX was issued two summary offence tickets of $11,622 each, one to the university and the other to the StFX Student Union, for failing to comply with masking requirements.

Public health reported the outbreak at StFX on Dec. 8, which was confirmed in a Facebook post by StFX President Andy Hakin, who said the university was informed by public health that members of its campus community received positive PCR test results and were experiencing “mild symptoms.” That same day, public health issued COVID-19 exposure advisories for locations around Antigonish.

The next day, the province said the cases related to the outbreak at StFX were more than double the previous day, but they said those infected experienced “very mild symptoms” because the cases were mostly young people who are fully vaccinated.

After the province deemed new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak, public health dispatched mobile testing units to StFX University and more potential exposure advisories were issued on Dec. 9.

Because of the spike in testing and positive cases, public health said it was experiencing delays in follow up.

With cases climbing, Hakin told The Reporter on Dec. 10 that the university was helping students, faculty, and staff. For their students on-and-off-campus, he said they’re being supported in terms of food and grocery delivery and their needs being met, by a team of people who are checking in daily with those who are isolating and recovering from COVID.

Following a weekend of larger scale gatherings in Antigonish and on the StFX campus that were associated with the X-Ring and Fall Convocation ceremonies, virtually every dining and drinking establishment in the town was placed under a COVID-19 precaution or exposure advisory.

Multiple locations across the campus were also identified by Nova Scotia Public Health as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

As for what they were hearing from community members, Hakin said they were getting offers of support and had individuals who expressed their anxiety about the appearance of COVID-19 in the community.

When asked by The Reporter if the university stood behind hosting the in-person events over the weekend, the president responded that they will learn from what happened.

Hakin said the university followed all guidelines laid out by public health for sanctioned events, which were attended by full-vaccinated people, and during both the X-Ring Ceremony and Fall Convocation, all participants wore masks.

The StFX president said there were numerous additional events throughout the town and surrounding area over the weekend that played a role.

The next day, Hakin made a formal apology to the StFX, Antigonish and wider community, in a Facebook post.

Then on Nov. 12, Hakin confirmed in a Facebook post that he and two other members of the university’s leadership team tested positive.

In that same post, Hakin added he was prepared for numbers to increase, and they did.

StFX exercised poor judgement by waiting a week to apologize and take responsibility for the events it hosted before and after the X-Ring was handed out on Dec. 3.

Based on the videos that circulated on social media and witness accounts to media, which indicated that some attendees of the SuperSUB not following mask and distance rules, and that the events included people from places where the new variant has been spreading and infection rates rising, it appears the university inadvertently set the stage for this outbreak.

This was confirmed by the province’s enforcement investigation which prescribed a total of $@3,245 in combined fines to StFX, the highest possible amount.

Worse yet, StFX tried to deflect blame to the community; the same community that has had low infection and transmission rates since the pandemic started because residents, businesses, and organizations in the Strait area have been diligently adhering to public health rules.

StFX benefitted greatly from this diligence and these low numbers; which gradually gave way to comfort, then eventually the complacency that brought on this current situation.

No one is expecting that StFX could have foreseen this outbreak, but the general consensus is that it didn’t do enough to prevent it, and then tried to evade accountability when the numbers exploded.