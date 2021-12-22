Community Drive Through Bethlehem By Mary Hankey - December 22, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Visitors were told there was no room at the inn when they entered Bethlehem. L’Arche Cape Breton’s Drive Through Bethlehem took place in Iron Mines on Dec. 4. Photos by Mary HankeyThe Three Wise Men followed the star in the east to find the baby and worship him. The kings journeyed to Bethlehem to pay homage to the child and present him with precious gifts. The shopkeepers at L’Arche Cape Breton’s Drive Through Bethlehem told visitors about a couple who were turned away at the inn and needed a place to stay for the night. The innkeeper was adamant that there were no rooms available for the night during L’Arche Cape Breton’s Drive Through Bethlehem in Iron Mines. A choir of angels, singing “Silent Night,” helped lead visitors to the stable where Jesus lay, during L’Arche Cape Breton’s Drive Through Bethlehem in Iron Mines. The shopkeeper felt sorry for the couple who were turned away from the inn and gave the woman a blanket to keep her warm as she continued on her way during L’Arche Cape Breton’s ‘Drive through Bethlehem on Dec. 4. During the ‘Drive through Bethlehem’ shepherds tending their flocks asked if anyone had heard about strange happenings in Bethlehem. The shepherds told of an angel who had appeared to them bringing tidings of great joy. L’Arche Cape Breton’s annual Drive Through Bethlehem took place in Iron Mines on Dec. 4. The angel appeared and told of the baby that was wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Visitors on the Drive Through Bethlehem were told to follow the star leading them to the stable. The final stop on L’Arche Cape Breton’s Drive Through Bethlehem was the manger where the Baby Jesus was tenderly watched over by Mary and Joseph. The angels helped guide visitors to the stable by telling them to follow the star. L’Arche Cape Breton’s Drive Through Bethlehem took place in Iron Mines with many visitors attending the annual event.