WOLFVILLE, N.S.: Zack Trott was the overtime hero as he fired home a one-timer from Matthew Philip 43 seconds into the extra frame to secure the U SPORTS bronze medal for StFX in a 3-2 victory over the Ryerson Rams.

The marker that sent the home-province X-Men into the winners circle goes down as the second quickest overtime goal in University Cup history and the first game winning overtime goal that Trott has ever scored.

“I hoped he was going to hit me in the slot and sure enough he did,” Trott said of the pass he received from his teammate. “And I was happy to put it in the back of the net for the boys.”

StFX, who was ranked No. 5, opened the U SPORTS University Cup with a decisive 3-0 win over the No. 4 Brock Badgers, and then came up short 7-3 against the No. 1 ranked Alberta Golden Bears in the national semi-final.

“Although we have a very discouraged group right now, and rightfully so as there was a lot of belief in that room, right now they’re crushed,” Head Coach Brad Peddle told reporters after the loss. “We did a lot of things well today but it just wouldn’t go our way. We’ll re-group, we have a high character group, we’ll take some time to let this heal tonight and we’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Following the game against Alberta, X-Men captain and fifth year senior Santino Centorame, who was clearly disappointed in the outcome, had nothing but praise for his younger teammates.

“It was huge, coming in with the amount of younger guys as we did, it’s no doubt in my mind that those guys will be back here for sure,” Centorame said. “Obviously it’s not the game I want to be playing in, but it’ll be nice to go out on a win.”

StFX’s third place finish marked the 12th national medal in X-Men team history and their seventh bronze medal; they also have four silver medals and one gold medal to their credit.

Conner Bruggen-Cate throws up an X as he celebrates with teammates Clark Webster and Liam Hawel following StFX’s 3-2 come-from-behind overtime bronze medal victory over the Ryerson Rams at the U SPORTS Hockey Championships on April 3 at Acadia University.

After the Rams went up 1-0 in the first period, and the X-Men hit the post on three separate occasions, they finally put the puck past Garrett Forrest when Brendan Clavelle’s shot from the point found its way through traffic with 2:24 remaining in the period.

The Rams lost defenseman Ryan Wells with less than a minute in the period after he had an awkward landing into the boards from the receiving end of a Jacob Hudson open-ice hit. Hudson was tagged with a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play.

The X-Men were also without the services of All-Canadian forward Matthew Struthers for the majority of the game as well, after he went down in the opening period with a knee injury and did not return to the game.

StFX successfully fought off the remainder of the five minute major penalty to start off the second period, highlighted by Joseph Raaymakers’ big save off Rams forward Kyle Bollers who broke in alone for their best scoring chance on the power play.

Kevin Gursoy scored the go-ahead goal for the Rams midway through the period and the score remained 2-1 in favour of the Rams after 40 minutes.

The third period featured more fast-paced action as Raaymakers was solid in the X net and second year StFX forward Conner Bruggen-Cate brought the puck into the Rams zone and after Forrest made the initial save off his shot, he followed up on his own rebound and tucked the puck in under his pads, tying the game at 2-2.

After the game remained deadlocked after regulation, the teams started into the 10-minute 5-on-5 overtime period but didn’t have to play long as Trott sealed the deal for the AUS finalist X-Men.

Following the game, Peddle suggested despite a physical second period, they tried to stay focused. He said played these kind of games regularly and learned some lessons early in the season, noting the response in the third was exactly what they needed.

“It was a tough game, a lot went on in that game but at the end of the day we found a way to win,” he said. “We had a lot of chances and their goalie made some big saves but we figured at some point we would get one by him, we just had to make a great shot to finish it off.”

Prior to the tournament’s start, StFX forward Liam Hawel was awarded the Clare Drake Award as U SPORTS Rookie of the Year. An AUS first team all-star, he was third overall in U SPORTS scoring with 37 points and was second in the nation in goals scored, while leading the AUS conference in points, goals and assists.

The second period of the U SPORTS bronze medal game became aggressive as the Ryerson Rams were up by one goal over the StFX X-Men and both teams were leaving everything on the ice. X-Men Connor Roberts is pictured during a post-whistle scrum.

Hawel was also named as a First Team All-Canadian and to the All-Rookie Team, while both Centorame and Struthers were named Second Team All-Canadians.

Peddle explained it was a big win for them and was important for the group to end their season with a win for their veteran players Centorame, Raaymakers, Bailey Webster, Will Thompson, Adam Holwell, Will Bower, and Antigonish native Blade Mann-Dixon.

“You come into this tournament wanting to win the gold, and I’ve been around long enough to know that it’s tough, we’ve been at a lot of these championships; I’ve been in a few bronze medal and a few gold medal games, and sometimes that bronze medal is sometimes hard to get up for,” he said. “But credit to our group, for getting up for the game and realizing that this is an important hockey game for our team, but it’s also very important for our younger guys, we have 15 guys who are in their first year, so being in tournaments like this and games like this is a massive building block for our future.”