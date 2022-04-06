Desmond Inquiry hears from final witness, lawyers set to provide judge with recommendations

PORT HAWKESBURY: A government official testified at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry regarding the standards police use to address cases of intimate partner violence, including the fact officers had “limited” training in the years prior to the triple murder-suicide.

On March 21, Sharon Flanagan, a senior advisor with the policing and public safety division of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, provided the inquiry with a comprehensive look at how she works with police agencies to ensure they comply with best practices when it comes to investigating domestic violence cases.

Flanagan is now the only provincial advisor responsible for providing the training and auditing for the province’s 10 municipal police agencies, the RCMP and military police, and advised she regularly receives correspondence from police agencies looking for additional mental health and intimate partner training.

However, Flanagan explained when she started with the Department of Justice in 2003, there were eight consultants.

The provincial fatality inquiry is investigating what caused Ret. Cpl. Lionel Desmond to kill his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna, and his 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself, in the family’s Upper Big Tracadie home on Jan. 3, 2017.

The inquiry’s mandate is to determine the circumstances under which these deaths occurred, as well as specific issues including whether Desmond should have been able to retain or acquire a license enabling him to obtain or purchase a firearm.

Flanagan told the inquiry there were “only a few training courses” offered between 2009 and 2016, the seven years prior to the triple murder-suicide, mainly due to the fact the number of consultants gradually declined and were not replaced.

Previous testimony from Peter Jaffe, the director of the Ontario-based Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women and Children, highlighted a recommendation to the inquiry to conduct a provincial audit to ensure police officers have the necessary training to recognize these situations.

Flanagan testified she last performed an audit in 2019 into how the province’s policing agencies are responding to intimate partner violence in their communities.

The outcome of the audit found while most municipal police agencies had policies in place and were routinely used in responding to domestic violence cases, she explained supervisors and those in charge of case management would benefit from extra support and training.

Flanagan conducted a training session in June 2019, and approximately 110 officers attended the session, including members of the RCMP. A second session that was scheduled for June 2020 was cancelled, as public health restrictions didn’t allow it.

More than five years after the tragedy that rocked the small, tight-knit Black community, the inquiry heard from the inquiry’s final witness, Nova Scotia’s chief firearms officer.

John Parkin, who previously testified on March 2, 2020 and Sept. 13, 2021 was back in front of inquiry on the last day of testimony on March 22, answering questions from lawyers in relation to Desmond’s legal purchase of the semi-automatic SKS 7.62 carbine used in the triple murder-suicide.

The inquiry has heard previous testimony that the former infantryman’s firearm license was suspended in December 2015 following an arrest in New Brunswick under the province’s Mental Health Act.

Desmond, who had been diagnosed with major depression and severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in 2011, sent text messages to his wife Shanna, who was living in Nova Scotia at the time, he was preparing to kill himself in their home in Oromocto, N.B.

However, Desmond’s firearm’s license was reinstated in May 2016 after Dr. Paul Smith, a New Brunswick doctor, signed a medical assessment form that described the veteran as “non-suicidal and stable.”

Dr. Anthony Njoku, a psychiatrist at the Operational Stress Injury (OSI) Clinic in Fredericton, told the inquiry Desmond was “irritable, distracted, distressed, and preoccupied by intrusive thoughts that forced him to relive traumatic experiences” he had endured on a particularly bloody tour of Afghanistan in 2007.

Njoku testified he couldn’t determine whether Desmond’s anger toward his wife, which the psychiatrist described as being borderline delusional, was the result of PTSD or the byproduct of a relationship breaking down.

That information was not shared with federal or provincial firearms officials as the OSI clinic was not required to do so.

During Parkin’s latest testimony, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer suggested to the province’s chief firearms officer medical professionals “should be required to or at least encouraged to” update firearms officials when they detect a decline in the mental health of a patient who obtains a firearm licenses.

“I’m concerned with changes in the system that would help close those gaps so that things don’t slip through,” Zimmer said. “There are provinces that make it mandatory, and it appears to not create any great amount of litigation because it’s a mandatory obligation.”

The judge highlighted how health professionals in some provinces already are required to make authorities aware when patients with a driver’s license are afflicted with mental either mental or physical conditions that would make it unsafe for them to drive.

The provincial fatality inquiry that started witness testimony in Guysborough on Jan. 27, 2020, has had to deal with numerous delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including long adjournments due to public health restrictions and a change in venue to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.

While Zimmer’s final report with recommendations isn’t expected until sometime this fall, he hinted that it will include a recommendation for legislation that would require medical professionals to provide information to the firearms officials, including, amongst other factors, updates on medications and intimate partner relationships.

“The important aspect of it is to get the information into your hands,” Zimmer said. “So that you can make a decision on how to follow up.”

Parkin testified that kind of information would be valuable for assessing licence applications, renewals and reviews, as he noted “it can easily happen that matters that ought to come to us slip past our office.”

The inquiry will now hear final submissions from participating lawyers the week of April 18.