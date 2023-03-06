The StFX X-Men won the 2023 Atlantic University Sport conference championship after a decisive 104-54 victory over the UPEI Panthers at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Feb. 26.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Tournament All-Star and Antigonish’s hometown hero Dondre Reddick had 14 points and went two-for-three on three-pointers, while also picking up three rebounds, two steals, and two assists in StFX’s dominant 104-54 victory in the AUS Championship.
StFX’s David Muenkat (right) goes in for a dunk on UPEI defender Emmanuel Ndatuje.
Tournament All-Star Avan Nava attempts to block the shot of Cape Breton University’s Osman Omar in the AUS semi-final. StFX won 94-68.
Deon Ejim hit six of his 11 field goals, including one three pointer, as he registered 14 points in his team’s 104-54 victory over the AUS No. 2 ranked UPEI Panthers.
MVP David Muenkat, who scored 15 points and recorded 10 rebounds, lays the ball over two Panther defenders en route to a AUS Championship at the Scotiabank Centre.
Bennett Grumbach cashed in two three-point attempts to help StFX win the 2023 AUS Championship.
StFX guard Dondre Reddick of Antigonish finished with 25 points in his team’s AUS semi-final win over the Cape Breton Capers.
Matt Pennell finished the 2023 AUS Championship with three defensive rebounds and three assists.
Antoine Vernon got to celebrate winning an AUS Championship with his older brother, head coach Tyrel Vernon.
Former player and now head coach of the StFX X-Men, Tyrel Vernon, cuts the final string of the net partaking in a long-standing, post-championship basketball tradition.
David Muenkat finished with a double-double game for StFX, scoring 21 and hauling in 14 rebounds in their 94-68 win over Cape Breton in the semis.
Family members of StFX’s Avan Nava showed their support.
Previous articleWinter’s realities present us with opportunities and challenges
Next articleMunicipalities discuss shared bylaw enforcement officer
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.