ARICHAT: Richmond County is in discussions with other Strait area municipalities.

“We’ve had discussions with Mulgrave and few other municipalities about exploring a bylaw officer position that would be jointly shared,” said Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, CAO Troy MacCulloch said the matter was discussed at the Bylaw/Policy Committee meeting on March 6.

Mombourquette noted that in preparation, a returning student with the NSCC Strait Area Campus did an inventory of various municipal bylaws.

“We’ve got a little bit of a leg up in terms of trying to understand if there are commonalities, and I can tell you there are not as many as would’ve thought there’d be,” she told council.

Two recommendations were approved by council, the first to make amendments for school based events, the second to outline exemptions to the Special Events Bylaw.

Council approved a grant in the amount of $1,689 from the Type 4 Regional/Health/General Grant Fund for the Bonnie Brae Seniors Club in St. Peter’s to help purchase an Automated External Debrillator.

During a meeting on Feb. 14, Richmond County’s Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee recommended, and council agreed on Feb. 27, to refer to the Bylaw/Policy Committee for review, the public participation program regarding engagement with abutting municipalities based on a staff report presented by the Eastern District Planning Commission.

After advertising for a vacant Richmond Villa Board of Directors position, following the passing of former chair Eva Landry, council approved an application from former chair and St. Peter’s resident Robert Wamboldt to sit on the board.

Council agreed to a suggestion from CAO Troy MacCulloch to let Wamboldt know that he was accepted.

Council approved a recommendation from Director of Public Works, Chris Boudreau, to issue a tender for collection services for the spring heavy garbage collection.

Council decided to defer a request to budget deliberations from Dan Christmas, with Bras d’Or Lakes Collaborative Environmental Planning, to financially support the Two-Eyed Seeing Conference in October, 2023.