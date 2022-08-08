HALIFAX: Athletes and coaches from the region traveled to Ontario’s Niagara region on Aug. 5, to compete at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Team Nova Scotia is sending about 460 athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff to the Games, taking place until Aug. 21, including Arisaig’s Aidan MacDonald, as well as Antigonish’s Marin Canning, Malia Artibello, and Siona Chisholm, all in athletics. Myer Hayne from Antigonish is part of the men’s soccer team, while Brynn Canning, also from Antigonish, is on the women’s soccer team. In rowing, Emma Smith from Antigonish will be competing.

Mark Forward from Antigonish will be the manager of the women’s basketball team, and Denton Anthony of Antigonish is on the coaching staff for the men’s basketball team.

“We are finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited for, or proud of, our Team Nova Scotia athletes who have worked incredibly hard for this moment,” said Lori Lancaster, Nova Scotia’s chef de mission. “The road the last two years has been challenging, but our time has finally arrived, and I encourage all Nova Scotians to show their support as these amazing athletes take the stage in Niagara.”

According to a press release issued by the province last week, the Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between summer and winter. The Niagara Summer Games were postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic, they noted.

“It means a lot to go to Canada Games, especially after the last few years of COVID-19 shutting a lot of things down and the games having been postponed,” said Mychael Paris, Halifax, women’s rugby sevens player and Team Nova Scotia flag-bearer. “To have as big of a platform as the Canada Games, now that it’s finally here, to show all the hard work that we’ve been putting in, it’s going to be great.”

The province said the 2022 Canada Games will include more than 5,000 athletes, managers and coaches in 18 sports, noting that rugby sevens is making its Canada Games debut in Niagara, and lacrosse returns after a 37-year absence from the games

Nova Scotia has hosted the Canada Games three times; the Summer Games in 1969 (Halifax/Dartmouth), the Winter Games in 1987 (Cape Breton); and 2011 (Halifax), the province stated.

For more information, the province added that Team Nova Scotia is on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/teamns; on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/teamnovascotia; on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/teamnovascotia/; on Flickr at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/148161296@N06/; and on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@teamns2022.