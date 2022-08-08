MABOU: COVID-19 restrictions and precautions forced the cancellation of large gatherings and events for almost three years but no longer.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton will be back together again at Strathspey Place in Mabou, to raise money for a local cause that they will vote on at that time.

“I am truly excited that we can do this again.” says Mary Janet MacDonald, Founding Member of the local 100 Women Who Care organization. “We will be contacting our current members and inviting new people to come to the meeting on Sept. 15, to see for themselves the impact that can be made.”

Just to back up, 100 Women Who Care is an international movement that started in November of 2006, in Michigan. According to a press release issued by the local chapter last week, it is a brilliantly straightforward way to raise money efficiently and quickly for local charities. It is based on the premise that if about 100 women got together, each prepared to donate $100 at each meeting, they could raise a lot of money which would make a significant impact for worthy community causes, they chapter said.

Locally, 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton was formed in 2017 when women from Victoria, Inverness and Richmond counties came together to form a local chapter, the group said, noting they were able to hold meetings in 2017, 2018 and 2019, before the global pandemic forced them to cancel the 2020 and 2021 gatherings.

Now, due to the easing of capacity limits and other COVID-19 precautions, the group said it is happy to announce that the wait is over. On Sept. 15, women from across rural Cape Breton, from all walks of life, are once again invited to get connected with this initiative to make a difference, they group said.

Members of 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton Chapter are invited to nominate a local charitable organization (must be a registered charity), then members of the local chapter meet for two hours once a year, the group said. At the meeting, three randomly chosen charities from the list of nominees will give a five-minute presentation about the work they do, the group noted.

According to the group, the women attending the meeting vote for one of the three presenting local charities, choosing the cause that made the most compelling presentation. Then each member will write a $100 cheque to the selected organization (or cash) and watch how the group’s commitment turns into a $10,000-plus donation, they said.

Members receive a tax receipt directly from the winning charity, the group said.

At the last meeting in November 2019, three local charities got the chance to make a presentation: Mother of Sorrows Pioneer Shrine, Mabou; the Regional Occupational Centre in Port Hawkesbury; and the Whycocomagh and Area Volunteer Fire Department. After the members voted, the Whycocomagh and Area Volunteer Fire Department came through with the most votes. Their presentation was for funding to purchase new “Jaws of Life” equipment, and they walked away with a prize of over $13,000.

The fire department will be at the Sept. 15 meeting to give members an overview of the impact their donations have made, the group stated. They said registered charities that were nominated in previous years were automatically entered in the 2022 draw (with the exception of the last winner who will be eligible to participate again in five years).

To be a member of 100 Women Who Care, register at: www.100womenruralcapebreton.com (click on “Get Involved,” connect with them on Facebook “100 Women Rural Cape Breton” and “Like” their page. For more information, contact Mary Janet MacDonald at 902-870-6504, Josephine MacEachern at 902-258-5402, or email: 100womenruralcapebreton@gmail.com.

The group added that it is eager to register new members from Inverness, Victoria and Richmond counties that want to improve the lives of their neighbours and friends.