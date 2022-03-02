HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) cannabis stores in Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury had combined sales of $3,480,199.03 in the last fiscal quarter.

Beverley Ware, Communications and Media Relations Manager with the NSLC, told The Reporter that from Oct. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, Antigonish had cannabis sales of $2,287,780.27, putting it 13th out of 36 cannabis stores, while Port Hawkesbury had cannabis sales of $1,192,418.76 and is ranked 22nd.

“The types of products customers are purchasing at our stores in Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury are consistent with those at stores across Nova Scotia,” she wrote via email. “Generally speaking, customers aren’t loyal to a particular brand, with price and THC content being the main considerations. Dried flower has remained the most popular format since legalization with dried cannabis flower and pre-rolls accounting for 65 per cent of cannabis purchases. The 28-gram packages and large pack pre-rolls are very popular with customers.”

On Feb. 15, the NSLC reported a 1.3 per cent overall reduction in earnings but a 2.4 per cent increase in sales which they attributed to an increase in both beverage alcohol and cannabis sales. They said earnings were down due to increased sales of cannabis and local products, which carry lower mark-ups, increased freight costs, and payroll increases.

“Cannabis sales have been up consistently since the pandemic hit Nova Scotia,” stated Ware. “We’re still seeing the impact the pandemic has had on customers’ purchasing patterns. In Q3, sales were up 13.7 per cent compared to the same time last year to $25.2 million as we fulfill our mandate to make an impact on the illicit market.”

According to financial results released by the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, the Antigonish cannabis store had sales of $2,287,780.27 between Oct. 4, 2021 and Jan. 2, 2022.

While Ware confirmed that the planned opening date for a new cannabis store in the NSLC outlet in Guysborough is April 18, she said they hope to open more stores in more communities. Ware said the outlet will be 210 square feet and will be modular unit, “which is the same approach we’ve taken with all cannabis stores going into our smaller stores.”

“We now have 36 stores and will continue to build on that,” said Ware. “We expect to open a cannabis store in Guysborough by the end of this fiscal year and in Inverness and Ingonish later this calendar year pending budgetary approval. We will continue to expand on our network in the coming years, adding cannabis stores as we conduct renovations to our existing stores.”

Late last month, the NSLC said it will be overhauling their current store in Inverness, with plans to open the new version in the fall.

The NSLC awarded the tender for the project at the Inverness outlet to Brilun Construction Ltd. on Feb. 15 in the amount of $1,859,293.

Ware said renovations will include repairing the exterior concrete and parking lot pavement, as well as replacing the roof, ceiling, walls, flooring and the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system.

Not just renovations, Ware said the project will also include additions to the current store such as a new walk-in cooler and a modular cannabis store.

Ware said their plans are to start construction in the spring, with a reopening in the fall.

Ware noted that the NSLC offers products from 15 Nova Scotia suppliers, including three micro cultivators. She said Nova Scotia cannabis accounts for 26 per cent of all cannabis sales.

One of the NSLC’s major priorities is the illicit market, Ware noted.

“There are two key factors in addressing the illicit market: price and accessibility,” she stated. “Our cannabis prices continue to come down with a further 16 per cent decrease in Q3 to an average price per gram of $6.36. We have also tripled our store network since legalization to improve access to this safe supply across the province.”

According to the results released the middle of February, there was a 1.1 per cent increase in beverage alcohol sales in the quarter. Local spirits led the growth in sales of local beverage alcohol products at 15.7 per cent, the NSLC confirmed. Sales to bars, pubs and restaurants continued to recover with a 47.3 per cent increase in sales to $9.2 million, they noted.

“It’s been a very difficult time for our licensee partners, and we’re pleased to see they’re continuing to experience the return of their valued customers,” NSLC President and CEO Greg Hughes said.

The NSLC said Nova Scotia wine sales saw growth with a 13.9 per cent increase, Nova Scotia craft beer saw growth of 11.3 per cent, Nova Scotia Ready to Drink sales grew three per cent, local coolers grew 2.4 per cent, and local ciders grew 4.4 per cent.

“It’s a tough time for everyone and I have great respect for our people who have shown amazing resilience as they consistently rise to the challenge,” added Hughes.