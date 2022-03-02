STRAIT AREA: Recently released data confirms there has been a shift from the population decline the Strait area has been experiencing since the early 1990s.

Statistics Canada is reporting population numbers from the 2021 Federal Census showing that the total population of Richmond, Inverness, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties rose slightly between 2016 and 2021.

The main reason is the growth in the Town of Antigonish where the population went from 4,364 in 2016 to 4,656 in 2021. The case was the same in Antigonish County, which had a population of 15,473 in 2021, compared to 14,937 in 2016.

Another source comes from Inverness County which had a population of 14,001 in 2016, and in 2021, it went up to 14,116.

“I think there’s a couple of key factors driving it, I think one is the factor of people working outside the Atlantic area, who always wanted to come back, but couldn’t, and COVID provided the opportunity for remote working,” Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway told The Reporter. “Number two is people, not even from Nova Scotia or from Cape Breton-Canso, that want to move to Cape Breton-Canso because of the quality of life, and the same would apply to them; they can work remotely from home. The third piece is really interesting. I think you see this from StFX, and certainly from Cape Breton University, is the number of international students that are coming, but the number of international students that are staying, either to work, or start their own, and brining families over, again the quality of life and the opportunities that rural Nova Scotia can provide.”

For the most part, there was population growth among Strait area First Nations, with the population in Paqtnkek rising from 353 in 2016 to 372 in 2021. The story was the same in We’koqma’q where the population went up from 831 in 2016, to 877 in 2021. The only outlier was Potlotek where the population went down from 506 in 2016, to 405 in 2021.

The population of the Town of Port Hawkesbury remained virtually unchanged, as in 2016 there were 3,214 people living there, compared to 3,210 in 2021.

The population of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough went down from 4,670 in 2016, to 4,585 in 2021, the District of St. Mary’s dropped from 2,233 in 2016, to 2,161 in 2021, while the number of residents in the Town of Mulgrave decreased from 722 in 2016, to 627 in 2021.

In Richmond County, the 2016 census found there were 8,964 residents, and in 2021 that number was down to 8,914.

“What we’re seeing is encouraging, but certainly we need to build on it and reinforce it. There are so many help wanted signs in the area, throughout the riding. There are jobs there that are not being accessed. We need to do a deep dive as to why that is. Some people will blame (the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit) for that, but I think it’s much deeper than that. We need to look at how do we continuously build on immigration,” Kelloway said. “We need to have a collaborative effort between all levels of government in terms of the promotion of the area… and follow that with real data, real metrics, real outcomes.

“There’s so many sectors in our riding that require people, and right across the country there’s a labour shortage and skills gap. You’ll see federal programs, in the coming months no doubt, that will be focused on helping to address. We need provincial and municipal support on those items, and on marketing, communication, and really utilizing the Atlantic Immigration Pilot.”

This was a different result from the 2016 Federal Census which confirmed another five-year period of large population decline when the population of Inverness, Richmond, Guysborough and Antigonish counties decreased by 4.5 per cent between 2011 and 2016. In those five years, the census confirmed that 1,936 fewer people were recorded as residing in the Strait area.

One of the largest drops was in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough where the population went down by 8.5 per cent between 2011 and 2016. In 2011, the census recorded 4,995 people living in the municipality, but five years later, that dropped to 4,670.

The Town of Mulgrave saw the largest population decline of 9.1 per cent over those same five years. The population in 2011 was at 794, and in 2016 that number was at 722.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury’s population also shrank. In 2011, the census recorded 3,167 people living in the town, but by 2016 that was down to 3,004, for a 5.1 per cent drop.

Richmond County saw a noticeable decrease in population. In 2011, the census showed there were 9,293 people living there, but in 2016, that figure was down to 8,964, for a drop of 3.5 per cent.

The news was mixed in Inverness County. The village of Inverness saw a 2.2 per cent uptick in population. In 2011, there were 1,221 people recorded as living in Inverness, and five years later, that number was 1,248. This is even more positive considering that from 2006 to 2011, the population of the village went down by 5.3 per cent.

The rest of Inverness County witnessed a population drop of four per cent. In 2011, the county’s population stood at 17,947, but by 2016, that number was down to 17,235.

Even Antigonish County saw a 1.5 per cent drop in population. In 2011, there were 19,589 people living in the county, but in 2016, that decreased to 19,301.

The Town of Antigonish also saw a slight decrease. In 2011, the town’s population was 5,049, and in 2016, that number was recorded at 5,002, for a drop of 0.9 per cent.

In the 2011 Federal Census, Antigonish town and county were the only municipalities in Nova Scotia, aside from the Halifax Regional Municipality, to see an increase in their populations. The town’s population went up by 6.8 per cent, and the county’s overall population rose by four per cent from 2006.

In the rest of the region, the news was the same as: Richmond County’s population went down by 4.6 per cent; Inverness County’s population fell by 5.7 per cent; the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s population dropped by 4.3 per cent; the population of the Town of Mulgrave decreased by 9.7 per cent; and Guysborough County’s population declined by 10.1 per cent, according to the 2011 census.