Strait Area Chamber of Commerce annual Fall Dinner and Awards Gala Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce annual Fall Dinner and Awards Gala By Mary Hankey - November 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Excellence in Business Award is presented annually to a Strait Area Chamber of Commerce member that has demonstrated a commitment to business, employee growth, and to Strait region communities. The award went to Rockdale Electric Ltd and was presented to owner, Earle Mombourquette (third from the left), and his sons Jamie and Mitchell. Photos by Mary HankeyNani's Esthetics in Port Hawkesbury was the winner of the Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce gala awards event. The award, accepted by Nani Venus and Aby Maquis, recognizes an outstanding entrepreneur who was born outside of Canada and started a successful business in the Strait area. The Carriage House in Port Hawkesbury, owned and operated by the MacLean family, was inducted into Club 50 at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards Gala. Trish MacLean accepted the award on behalf of the family. The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce recognized K&A Electric's 25 years of service in the Strait Area during the Fall Dinner and Awards Gala in Port Hawkesbury. The family owned Admiral Lounge and Cafe in Port Hood celebrated their 25 years of service by being inducted into Club 25 at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala. Paul Kehoe, from Port Hawkesbury Paper, was presented with the Safety Champion award at the recent Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala. This award was sponsored by the Workers Compensation Board of Nova Scotia. Providing 25 years of service in the Strait Area, DSM Nutritional Services received their Club 25 award from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce at the Fall Dinner and Awards Gala. The Club 25 award was presented to Highland Hearing Clinic for their services in Port Hawkesbury and Antigonish. The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce held its Fall Dinner and Awards Gala at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Blake Beaton and Jeff Faulkner accepted the Club 25 award on half of Strum Consulting Ltd. for twenty-five years of service. The recipient of the Outstanding Customer Service Award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala was Daniel MacDonald, who has worked at the Port Hood Co-op for more than 18 years. Port Hawkesbury Paper was the recipient of the Export Achievement award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala. The award recognizes a company that has achieved success over the past year and significantly contributed to the province's economic growth. The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Rising Star New Business award went to Cathy and Stephen Tower for their new venture, TNT Outdoor Adventures. They have seen steady growth in their business since opening and have expanded their fleet. The Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design is celebrating 50 years of education, engagement, and excellence. Accepting the Club 50 award for the centre, from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, was artisan in residence Roy Caussey. Celebrating 25 years of business in the Strait Area, B&N Distributors were the recipients of the Club 25 award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards Gala.