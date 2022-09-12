INVERNESS: Local tourism operators were approved for federal funding recently under a tourism program.

In a press release issued on Sept. 6, Cape Breton-Canso Mike Kelloway announced funding of $1,326,420 for 13 projects through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF).

Kelloway told The Reporter he is a proponent of the tourism sector because it brings “so much” revenue to the area.

“When you look at the money from this particular fund in our riding in particular, it’s a testament to, I think, the flexibility of the funds and the businesses that are applying. What I like about it, the businesses that have applied and received funds, it all about modernizing their facilities,” Kelloway said. “To me, it’s absolutely essential dollars. We’ve got some stellar organizations that have received dollars.”

Inverness Beach Village and Cottages was approved for a $500,000 repayable loan to modernizing 20 of its cottages, with upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, roofing, siding and windows.

A $100,000 non-repayable loan was awarded to Northeast Cove Geodomes Ltd. in Mabou to construct four sustainable luxury domes with kitchenettes, bathrooms, and Wi-Fi.

The Duck Cove Inn in Margaree was greenlit for a $100,000 non-repayable loan to soundproof and winterize all rooms and add new paint, bedding, TVs, and flooring. The Inn will also add heat pumps and new furniture, as well as renovate bathrooms.

A $100,000 non-repayable loan went to Seawind Landing County Inn in Charlos Cove to build an accessible year-round event centre, including an outdoor cooking and fire pit area, electric vehicle chargers, and power generators for full power backup.

The Dundee Resort and Golf Club was approved for a $70,000 non-repayable loan to upgrade its tennis courts, hotel sitting areas, and water sport area, as well as enhancing the playground with additional family friendly amenities.

Arichat’s Clairestone Inn will receive $70,000 non-repayable loan to renovate bathrooms and update furniture and décor.

A $70,000 non-repayable loan was granted to Catch and Dine Lobster Tours in Judique to enhance its new, larger vessel with engine and transmission upgrades, bow thrusters and controls, emergency systems, audiovisual equipment, safety equipment, benches, canopy, and a hydraulic lift.

Valley View Chalets in Margaree will get a $50,000 non-repayable loan to construct a 350 square foot chalet adjacent to existing lodging.

Swallow Bank Cottages in Margaree Centre was approved for a $21,420 non-repayable loan to upgrade all units with new metal roofs and gutters, updated furnishings, doors and bathrooms.

Estimating that tourism numbers increased in Cape Breton-Canso this summer, Kelloway said this “is the time to invest in these businesses.”

“We have a world-class riding when it comes to tourism in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton but we have to have the infrastructure to match that asset that is the beauty, the skills and the abilities that our frontline workers have in tourism. We need that infrastructure so we’ve seen a significant investment made by the federal government into numerous businesses,” noted Kelloway. “I think that this is also a credit to these organizations that have literally weathered COVID and have done an analysis of what they need to take their business to the next level. For us to recognize that, in many of the businesses that I’ve worked with closely, we are seeing now an evolution of tourism operators who are looking at ‘how do I add more value to the visitor experience?’”

And with the momentum generated this season, Kelloway said this funding is about the future of the industry.

“We’re building for growth with this funding announcement,” he stated. “I look at, whether it’s Richmond County, we’ve made investments there with this fund, Inverness County and the CBRM, it’s clear to me that at least seven to eight of these businesses, if not all eight, are thinking the same thing that we’re thinking, ‘how do we prepare for growth?’ And that is a strong position to come from. When the federal government sees that tourism business is looking at expand, we look at the asset, but we also look at the quality of the individual; their experience, their business track record, their investments in the business asset.”

Beyond the traditional tourism season, the local MP said it’s important for operators to look at all options.

“I want our businesses that are tourism-related and tourism-focused to think about, not just the peak season, but look at the shoulder seasons,” he noted. “How do we take the winter and transform into a successful, highly revenue generated season?”

Launched in July 2021, the federal government said the TRF was created to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, offer innovative products and services to visitors, and prepare to welcome back travellers.

Canada’s regional development agencies are delivering $485-million in TRF support, the government noted.

“As we recover from the pandemic, we are focused on being there for the tourism sector,” said Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister responsible for ACOA. “With the support announced today, tourism businesses and organizations in Eastern Nova Scotia will be able to prepare for the future. This is an important step in the recovery effort as visitors rediscover the world-class tourism experiences Atlantic Canada has to offer.”

The federal government said money under the TRF has been allocated to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to administer in the Atlantic region.

“The Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism said. “We are fully committed to supporting businesses and organizations through these challenging times, keeping safety as the top priority while ensuring they get support to quickly recover, innovate their products and services, and thrive. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector survive the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers.”

Noting that is returning to Ottawa for the next session of Parliament that will being on Sept. 19, Kelloway added that he expects to make more funding announcements in the near future.

“We’ve got one large that’s coming up in Guysborough County, but we’ve got a few more to come in the coming months,” he added.