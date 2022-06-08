PORT HAWKESBURY: A local organization is trying to strengthen local food security with weekly deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Jessica Simms-Barss, a Women’s Support Worker at the Strait Area Women’s Place said the “Let’s Veg Out” program started when the group applied for a Community Health Board grant for a Full Belly Box program.

“It’s also running right now, and it’s kind of like a Hello Fresh box but for free, once a month. That was a $5,000 grant we applied and we only got $3,000,” she said. “We applied for another grant that we saw and we got an additional $5,000 for the grant with this idea.”

Simms-Barss said the group was approved for a Poverty Reduction Building Vibrant Communities grant from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage.

The Strait Area Women’s Place then allotted $1,000 for staff to deliver the food over the 12 weeks of the program which ends on July 27, noted Simms-Barss.

“Each week we spend $300 and we can take 15 families. We go one week to Inverness County, one week to Richmond County, and then the next the Town of Port Hawkesbury and surrounding areas, then we alternate those three areas. Each week those 15 families get a bag with three to four fruits or vegetables per family,” she explained. “And then we also send a recipe and a spice to go with the ingredients in the bag.”

To choose what goes in each bag, Simms-Barss said they consider what items are on sale and what can fit in their budget.

“We want to provide families with an opportunity to try new foods, or foods that they wouldn’t normally be able to afford, or especially be able to experiment with,” she said. “We are looking for things that are a little bit of above average like asparagus, parsnip, kale, and Brussel sprouts. Some of the families are trying these things for the first time, so we’re giving them a family-friendly recipe, and an educational component and activity that they can do as a family together.”

The availability of grants and rising food costs led to the start of the program, Simms-Barss noted.

“Both of the programs stem from a significant increase in our clients needing help with food,” she said. “We do run a really small perishable food pantry that relies very heavily on donations.”

Simms-Barss said this program also helps give attention to the Strait Area Women’s Place and the services they provide.

“The program is a way for us to reach more clients, in terms of their locations, but also to get our services out there,” she stated. “People think you need a reason to use our services, or have to qualify in some way. With this program, that’s not necessarily the case. It helps to bridge the gap.”

Although it is a big undertaking – featuring long car trips to places like Cheticamp, Lake Ainslie, and Whycocomagh, from Port Hawkesbury – Simms-Barss said it’s worthwhile.

“It’s so worth it because it’s so needed, the services rurally. To be able to provide that outreach is humbling and it feels good to be able to do it,” she said. “We are proud of the program, for sure. It would be wonderful if we can secure some funding to continue it.”

Simms-Barss said once the program ends in July, they will be looking for more funding to continue the program.

“The response is incredible. We have moms who are sending pictures and videos of their kids and how excited they are about the stuff they’re receiving,” she added. “We have people crying on the doorstep when we’re dropping it off, people are registering weeks in advance.”