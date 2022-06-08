Hate group leader answers to charges after waving gun in Whycocomagh business

PORT HAWKESBURY: After being arraigned on multiple weapons charges, Jeremy MacKenzie is scheduled to return to court later this month.

On May 30 in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, MacKenzie answered to: three charges of careless use of a firearm; two charges of possession of a weapon or device knowing its possession is unauthorized; two charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon or prohibited device; three counts of possession of firearm knowing possession is unauthorized; and three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

MacKenzie is scheduled to return to court on June 27 for election and plea.

A video posted on social media led to a search of MacKenzie’s home and the arrest of the 35-year-old Pictou County resident for firearms offences this past winter.

On Jan. 10, Inverness County District RCMP began an investigation after a video was posted to social media depicting a man, at a business on Whycocomagh Mountain Road in Whycocomagh, “waving a handgun around in a reckless manner.”

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter that the RCMP was “not aware of the incident prior to the video being posted to social media.” He noted that the video formed part of the investigation and aided in identifying MacKenzie.

According to an RCMP press release issued on Feb. 2, the video allegedly showed MacKenzie using an “over capacity magazine,” which Marshall explained has the ability to hold five rounds for a long gun or 10 rounds for a handgun.

According to the search warrant request, which was provided by Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, the RCMP confirmed that MacKenzie captured the video using his personal cell phone and uploaded it to social media.

The warrant request stated that MacKenzie “was in possession of what was believed to be an unpinned high capacity magazine, a prohibited device. The magazine was inserted into a firearm which MacKenzie was handling in a careless manner. MacKenzie’s actions in the video, and by his own admission, to police on Jan. 13, 2022, suggested that MacKenzie was intoxicated at the time the video was captured.

According to the search warrant application, “while waving the firearm around, MacKenzie briefly pointed the firearm at (William) Haverstock’s head, causing Haverstock to flinch, momentarily close his eyes, and move his head away from the muzzle. MacKenzie was quite vocal during the video, saying such things as: ‘I just go where the gun tells me to go.’”

The warrant request also noted that, “near the end of the video MacKenzie took a large drink of what was believed to be liquor and then started to become physically ill. The video ended at this time.”

During the investigation, the application said the RCMP learned that MacKenzie served in the military for over 14 years, and has post-traumatic stress disorder from serving in Afghanistan. They said he moved from Saskatchewan to Nova Scotia shortly before Christmas.

When questioned, the application asserted that, “MacKenzie did not recall any of the events from the video as he was hammered at the time the video was captured.” The RCMP said MacKenzie, “thought the contents of the video were good for a laugh,” and he denied any knowledge of the firearm he held.

When asked about the high capacity magazine, MacKenzie responded “don’t they sell them like that,” and said the high capacity magazines could be purchased as pinned,” the warrant request reads.

On Jan. 26, the RCMP said they executed the search warrant at a home at 68 High Street in Pictou and seized five restricted firearms including rifles and handguns; one unrestricted firearm; prohibited magazines; ammunition; body armour; a duty belt with an attached holster and magazine pouches; as well as cellular phones.

According to the warrant application, the RCMP was specifically looking for a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 firearm and a Glock 17 firearm, along with the other items.

At the request of police, MacKenzie turned himself in to the Pictou RCMP Detachment prior to the search warrant being executed and the RCMP said he was arrested without incident.

The RCMP said MacKenzie was later released on conditions, which include not possessing any firearms, weapons, ammunition or explosive substances.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has been monitoring MacKenzie and describes him as “a former military combat veteran” and “popular figurehead” of the racist Plaid Army group.