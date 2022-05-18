ANTIGONISH: A 31-year-old Antigonish County man charged with theft and mischief was scheduled to make an appearance in Antigonish Provincial Court today.

Yesterday, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a theft at a convenience store on Main Street in Antigonish.

“RCMP officers learned that a man had entered the convenience store, told the clerk that he wanted the cash in the cash register, which the clerk provided, before fleeing on foot,” the RCMP said in a press release issued today. “No one was injured during the incident. Violence was not threatened, nor was there a weapon involved. A description of the suspect was provided to investigators.”

As they continued with their investigation, the RCMP said they learned that the same suspect attempted to break-in to an ATM at a bank on College Street, before allegedly robbing the store, noting “the ATM was damaged but was not successfully broken into.”

At approximately 3:15 p.m., yesterday afternoon, police said the suspect was located and taken into custody. They said he was transported to the Antigonish detachment where he was held in cells overnight.

Jed Douglas Decoste of Tracadie was charged with mischief over $5,000, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.