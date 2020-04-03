Tax rate held in Municipality of the District of Guysborough

GUYSBOROUGH: After two straight years of five-cent increases to the residential and commercial tax rates in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, a new fiscal plan has held the tax rate.

Municipal councillors approved the $17,044,691 budget during their regular municipal council meeting March 16, which is $942,555 less than last year.

Vernon Pitts, the municipality’s warden, explained there was a direct loss of Sable Offshore Energy Inc. revenue, which impacted their budget drastically.

But he’s pleased with where the municipality is at.

“More than three-years-ago, council implemented a five year budgeting process, and that alone helped us immensely in dealing with a loss of commercial taxes from the gas industry that exceeds $3 million per year,” Pitts said. “We have had to re-invent the way we do business, but council is happy to report that there will be no tax increases in this fiscal year, and no loss of services to our residents.”

The tax rate for 2020-21 is $0.71 for residential and $2.68 for commercial property, per $100 of assessment.

Revenue from taxation totals equal $5.21 million, of which $2.06 million is from residential, $1.82 million is from commercial taxation, as well as area rates. Nova Scotia Power and Bell Aliant assessments make up the remaining $1.33 million in revenue from taxation. The remaining $11.83 million in revenue comes from sales of service, business investments, grants in lieu, and government transfers.

“We are very comfortable in the position we’re in,” Pitts said. “We have sufficient funds within our reserves that if something [were] to happen, we can roll with the punches for a while.”

The capital projects and special municipal initiatives make up $4.2 million of the total budget, which is a 25 per cent or $1.4 million decrease from the 2019-20 budget.

In addition to maintaining the tax rate, the municipality also held the line on municipal grants, which totals $44,000, after absorbing 25 per cent decreases the past two years.