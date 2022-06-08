Taxes, sewer costs going up in Richmond County

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council approved the 2022-2023 budget at a special meeting here on June 1 which resulted in a four cent hike on residential and commercial taxes, and a nine per cent increase in the sewer rate.

The new residential tax rate is now $0.85 per $100 of assessment and the new commercial tax rate is $2.15, the Municipality of the County of Richmond said in a press release issued on June 2, noting that their tax rates remain one of the lowest in the province.

“I’m pretty confident we will still have one of the lowest rates in the province, certainly one of the lowest rates for rural municipalities,” Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told The Reporter. “I recognize that doesn’t make it easier to bear for the people who live here, but at the end of the day, what’s not sustainable and I feel is a dangerous approach is trying to keep the tax rate at zero increase when everything around us is growing, everything around us is skyrocketing in terms of price. It’s not sustainable and it’s not responsible… We’re not expecting a declining population to pay the same amount of tax when there’s no way for us to be able to cover the costs that we’re going to need.”

The municipality said council passed a $15.3-million budget which required a transfer of $110,806 from operating reserves. They said there was an increase in revenues and expenditures over last year’s budget of more than $1.1 million.

There was an increase of more than $210,000 in mandatory contributions for services such as policing, education, and housing, the municipality said, noting that costs for the RCMP increased by $179,411.

“Policing costs across the country have taken a sharp uptick because of a new agreement that had been put in place. Municipalities, at the local level, have been waiting for some time to see what the impact is going to be. We did find that out in the new year, and instead of the normal two per cent, three per cent, the expected increase, it shot up by a little over 11 per cent. It’s a big chunk of our budget, in terms of being able to absorb that,” said Mombourquette. “That’s a massive increase and it directly directed the tax rate, there’s no question.”

On a budget that generated approximately $94,000 in revenue for every one cent of tax charged, the municipality said this created significant pressure.

“Mandatory contributions, they comprise about 50 to 55 per cent of our budget overall,” said Mombourquette. “A $15-million budget sounds like a lot, but when you say, immediately half of it is not something you can play with, or you make strategic decisions with, it really takes the bang out of your buck.”

To replace the aging Richmond Arena, Mombourquette said council budgeted for consultation and conceptual design work on a new Richmond County multi-purpose recreation facility, and set aside $20,000,000 for the proposed complex.

“Everybody in Richmond County knows that arena is an aging piece of infrastructure; it’s about 50-years-old, my understanding, and we are looking at having to put some significant money into it, just to try to maintain it in its current state. Frankly, it’s current state is not up to snuff; it’s not a particularly accessible building, it definitely needs a significant amount of work. We’ll be investing the minimum in that and looking at the potential of a new facility in the years to come,” she noted. “We’ll be looking to the public to consult with us on that about potential uses, and things we feel we need as a community. It’s early days, I’m not saying there’s going to be a new facility overnight, it’s going to take a few years to get there but this is an important first step.”

As far as other expenditures, Mombourquette said council added 1.5 full-time positions to the Department of Public Works and returned to a full-time emergency management and fire services officer, which demonstrated a renewed focus on planning and preparation around climate change.

“The EMO and fire had been budgeted as a full-time position last year, but then the position had shifted to part-time again, part way through the year. So we took a look at that and just felt that, especially given what’s happening environmentally, related to climate, and emergencies, and disasters, and snow storms, and you name it, we just felt that emergency management just needs full-time attention,” she noted. “A lot of that is driving why we put that investment back into public works as well because we’ve got a lot of aging infrastructure and we’ve got an infrastructure deficit. We need, not just financial resources, but human resources, to be able to care for those, to make sure that they continue to function in an environmentally sound way.”

The municipality said public works expenditures increased by $416,037, including $167,000 for the landfill closure reserve, replacement of a fleet vehicle, required repairs to the Richmond Arena, $25,000 for Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure, and the reinstatement of a technical position to improve asset management and long-term planning.

“The rising costs that people are facing in their daily lives, we’re also facing in other municipalities. We have pretty significant responsibilities related to construction, all related to our public works. It all adds up, in terms of fuel costs, potentially hiring contractors; everything from heavy garbage, it’s really impacted by the soaring fuel costs, but also the costs and supply chain that have been the result of COVID,” the warden stated. “What we tried to do was instead, find ways to mitigate the tax increase impact by making sure we were strategic.”

Other capital budget highlights are a five-year capital investment plan of $43,690,000, which includes: Langley Road upgrades and paving, $160,000 to be cost-shared 50/50 with the province; École Beau-Port pedestrian access and sidewalk $153,000; trail rehabilitation and improvement funding, $50,000; council chamber upgrades of $60,000 to replace damaged, obsolete equipment and improve live-streaming for better accessibility for residents; waterfront developments, $50,000; the closure of legacy landfills, Phase 1, $1,425,000; broadband and cellular infrastructure for the Dundee and West Bay area, $450,000; Arichat and Petit de Grat sewage treatment plant replacement $14,731,000; and landfill closure work Phase 2, $1,341,000.

The municipality said the budget made strategic spending decisions on items such as physician recruitment, seniors safety and social inclusion, search and rescue, the Children’s Make a Wish program, the Cape Breton Regional Cancer Centre, and hospital foundations. They said total funding contributions for community development and health care was $349,898.

“We were very focused on making sure that we maintained strategic investments in communities, so things like the health care funding that we provided,” the warden noted. “These were very critical pieces that we felt are in the best interests of the community for us to continue maintaining.”

The municipality said the budget also includes support for festivals and events, including a $20,000 contribution to the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games which will attract approximately 2,500 athletes from all the First Nation communities in Nova Scotia as well as across the Atlantic provinces.

Recreation expenditures increased by $250,432, and the municipality said new expenditures include a recreation master plan and increases in contributions to libraries. Along with accessibility improvements at Point Michaud Beach, Richmond County will spend $40,000 on a new recreation building at the beach to improve recreational programming.

“On the recreation side, health and wellness, from both a preventative and a responsive approach is what was in my mind, what was in the mind of other councillors, that’s why we wanted to continue to support some of those initiatives,” said Mombourquette.

Other expenses include a mandatory boundary review, required by the province, to be conducted within the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the municipality said. They said other expenditures include between $15,000 and $17,500 for Rick Hansen accessibility certification of municipal buildings.

According to the municipality, residential tax revenue will increase by $608,423 and commercial tax revenue will go down by $109,955. They said there is a projected increase to the Deed Transfer of $194,697 and a hike in grants in-lieu of taxes from $2,141,358 to $2,232,860.

“That’s as a result of some activity that happened last year in Point Tupper. We knew on the commercial tax revenue side, we were going to be facing a decline there,” the warden added. “We projected a deed transfer increase so hoping very much that that trend continues. We also know that there’s been an increase in our grants-in-lieu of taxes so what it allowed us to do is absorb some of those skyrocketing costs that our municipality is facing already, but also to be able to do some things that are necessary.”