MLA Morrow discusses highway exit, nurses with Mulgrave

MULGRAVE: Coming to council without a formal agenda, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow took time to discuss issues that were important to the Town of Mulgrave.

“I just wanted to have the opportunity to come in and speak to council before summer break,” Morrow told the councillors. “Mayor Chisholm and I spoke a few times, trying to line it up and then Omicron hit. I offered to come in via Zoom, but he said it would be better to come in-person and I agree.”

Addressing council during their regular council meeting on June 6, Morrow was first asked by Town Councillor Krista Luddington about any updates on the Auld’s Cove intersection.

“So as you know, that was added to the Five-Year Highway Plan for this construction season,” Morrow said. “From what I understand, though the Department of Public Works, is the issue lies with the rail company right now. That is sort of the reason we’re tied up.”

In a perfect world, Morrow said he would have liked to see it started now, if not already finished.

“Regardless that’s the issue we’re up against and my ask to the minister and the department staff was to get some work going,” Morrow said. “So at least people see that something is being done in that area, because we all know how bad it is needed. And I’ll continue to ask for that.”

As for that status of paving Highway 334, the road coming into Mulgrave, the MLA advised it’s currently not on the Five-Year Plan but he’s happy to advocate any work that needs to be done.

“The department is doing the best they can with the budget they have,” Morrow said. “But I’m happy to bring that area of concern back to them and see what we can do.”

Fielding a question about nurse practitioners from Deputy Mayor Tanya Snow-Keeling, it was an issue he said he brought directly to the Minister of Health, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson.

“I brought it to the minister and I have a conversation with the CEO of Nova Scotia Health, Karen Oldfield and she didn’t give me a timeline but she said ‘We’re not looking to take away, we’re looking to add,’ which is encouraging,” Morrow said. “It’s just a matter of when, we’ll keep plugging away and keep pushing. I do feel encouraged by the conversations I’ve had.”

Having Morrow coming in on his own time and hearing answers from him firsthand, is important for Mulgrave’s Mayor Ron Chisholm.

“Having a presence of your MLA, giving you answers, at least we feel like we’re part of the equation,” he said. “Other years we didn’t get that, we never saw anybody grace our doors from the provincial government.”

The mayor indicated in recent years, with the Auld’s Cove intersection, they had to fight tooth and nail to find someone to talk to, but having someone to talk to who is trying the best they can, is all they can ask for.

“To have a chance to be heard and have someone look after us,” Chisholm said. “At least make an effort to get us some answers, that’s all we’re asking.”