Taxi companies ask town for rate hike

PORT HAWKESURY: Taxi companies here want town council to raise their rates.

After new Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin declared a conflict and left the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Nov. 2, CAO Terry Doyle said the town received a letter from a resident, and was contacted by Harper’s Taxi and Dave’s Taxi.

“This is a formal request from Dave’s Taxi to consider increasing the in-town flat rate from $6.50 to $7 per trip,” he told council. “That’s based on the record high cost of gasoline, and other costs increasing.”

To formally change the rate, Doyle said the town would have to amend the taxi bylaw.

“It is something that is ingrained in bylaw, and to do it properly, the bylaw should be amended, but at the same time, that bylaw should really be modernized and there’s some really good examples of that from similar sized municipalities that council could look at,” noted the CAO. “The bylaw is quite out of date, really the last amendment to the bylaw was in 1991 and a number of things have changed.

Because there are issues in the bylaw that should be dealt with in the policy, Doyle recommended staff provide council with a draft of a new policy before the committee of the whole session on Dec. 16.

In response to questions from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie, the CAO said the rate in the bylaw is actually $5, but is unsure how it was increased to $6.50 over the years.

“I can’t see from talking to staff or looking through our formal records on the bylaw how the rate was increased, but it was three times through bylaw amendments until 1991, and then I don’t see a record of it changing then,” Doyle responded. “The last notation in the policy manual is an informal note from 2014 so I cannot say for certain that the rate was set at that time, but we don’t have a formal record of it.”

In surrounding municipalities, Doyle said taxi rates are in the $7 range and MacQuarrie moved that town council start the process of increasing the rate. The motion was approved unanimously by council.

“I would be very supportive of an increase in the rate,” he said. “That seems like that rate’s been in place for a long time and doesn’t respect current situation in terms of fuel costs.”