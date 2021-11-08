New system alerts public works crews to emergencies

PORT HOOD: The municipality unveiled a new system to monitor public works infrastructure.

Inverness Public Works Director Chesley Carr told the Nov. 4 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood about the new SCADA System.

Carr said SCADA allows the department to monitor sewer and water infrastructure “anytime, anywhere.” In addition to giving precise locations for each facility, he said the department can receive alarms via text message.

“In the past, it was a phone call, but as you know, cell service is not the greatest, but you always seem to get a text message. With that feature, we have more capability responding to alarms in a timely fashion,” he stated.

This new technology gives precise information instantly, which Carr said, allows municipal crews to determine demand in each facility.

“In the past, in order to operate our plants, we had to pick from one the sites and log into each one individually,” he told council. “What we have done is combined all those sites into one and gave a map of each location. By doing so, all we have to do is click a facility… and it gives you the operational overview of what’s taking place at that plant right now. You can make changes and do whatever you need to do, operating remotely.”

Carr said the department is considering the installation of pressure instruments in their distribution system to detect leaks quicker.

“We can monitor pressure itself. As soon as the pressure drops, it indicates there’s a leak somewhere in the system,” he explained.

The public works director said the plan is to add lift stations to the site, along with facilities currently not on the site, like Inverness and Port Hastings, which are awaiting equipment.