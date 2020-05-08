Thank you to frontline health care workers

The members of the Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society wish to acknowledge and thank the frontline health care workers in our region during this trying time of the COVID–19 pandemic.

These include doctors, nurses, paramedics and staff in hospitals, long-term care facilities, Emergency Health Services, and home care agencies. At a time when families are restricted from visiting loved ones, we thank these tremendous people for going the extra mile for end-of-life patients.

We salute them year round and especially during National Hospice Palliative Care Week, May 4–10.

Derrick B. Cameron

Chair,

Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society