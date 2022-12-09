The political price of pollution

Provincial and federal officials cannot be further apart in their views on the carbon tax.

On Nov. 22 the Government of Canada announced what it called “A Fair and Affordable Pollution Pricing System.”

In a press release, the federal government said putting a price on pollution is the most effective way to fight climate change and puts money into the pockets of Canadians who receive Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments.

Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that a higher price on pollution will start on April 1, 2023 and homeowners in Nova Scotia will start receiving payments on July 1, 2023.

The federal government said residents in small and rural communities who receive federal CAI payments receive a 10 per cent supplement on their payments, to reflect limited access to clean transportation options.

Two weeks ago, the Government of Canada also announced a new $250 million investment for the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) Grant to help households move to electric heat pumps.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said in a press release said his government is helping homeowners cover up-front costs up to $5,000 to replace their oil heating systems with new heat pumps.

Nova Scotia will continue to implement its own pollution pricing systems for industrial emissions, the federal government confirmed.

According to the federal government, provinces had until September to request the federal carbon pollution pricing system, or put make their own proposals.

In a statement issued on Nov. 22, Premier Tim Houston expressed “profound disappointment” in the decision to impose a carbon tax on Nova Scotians when fuel and heating costs are at an all-time high and many Nova Scotians are struggling.

While Nova Scotia supports action on climate change, Houston said his government doesn’t support a carbon tax at this time.

Noting that the province “fought this carbon tax to the end,” including reaching out to Guilbault, Houston implored the federal government to reverse their decision.

In the meantime, Houston said his government is working to expand the Heating Assistance Rebate Program, and is looking at long-term solutions to increase energy efficiency.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said in an interview on “Telile Today” back in September that the federal plan will “raise the cost of everything,” asserting that Nova Scotians will be paying 14 cents more per litre of gas, and possibly even more for home heating oil.

Even though the province submitted a plan to the federal government to move away from fossil fuel power generation, they want a carbon tax in place.

In response to claims that the province dragged its feet on presenting a final plan to the federal government, MacMaster said he started working on this before Russia invaded Ukraine last winter and since has been in constant communication with federal officials.

Noting that most Nova Scotians do not have access to public transit, have to use their cars, and heat their homes with oil, the carbon tax is going to hurt people who are the least able to make changes in how they live.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 15, MacMaster said the Department of Finance and Treasury Board has more than 20 years of data showing that people do not stop driving when fuel prices rise abruptly. There will be fewer drives taken, but most people still need to get where they are going, he wrote.

MacMaster said the province wants to work with the federal government to create offshore wind regulations to build onshore capacity and create an international market for green hydrogen. He said they want support from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to advance tidal power in the Bay of Fundy by helping create a clear, sustainable regulatory path. And, the province wants power utility infrastructure to move away from fossil fuels, he said, noting that these kinds of investments can be paid off over time over the life of the assets.

When asked about MacMaster’s comments that Ottawa didn’t allow the province to lower the gas tax, Sean Fraser responded to The Reporter that province are free to do so, noting that Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Alberta have all lowered theirs.

And if Nova Scotia decides to do this, Fraser said they would be free to use the proceeds from that to support people for affordability purposes.

Speaking on the reference MacMaster made regarding health and social transfer payments, in relation to cutting the provincial gas tax, the MP said no one has suggested cutting health transfer payments, calling it “an inappropriate attempt to prey on people’s fears during a very vulnerable time.”

For his part, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said the federal plan is going to result in approximately $248 per quarter going out directly to most families, in particularly families of four or three.

While working toward common goals, Kelloway said top priorities should include “less rhetoric and more solutions working together,” noting that every Nova Scotia MP, MLA, municipal councillor and warden, and First Nations chief that he’s talked to said there is a need to address climate change.

Nova Scotia’s NDP said Houston “lost his political game of chicken.” Noting he had months to work with the federal government to find a deal, instead the premier used the issue of climate change as a way to score political points and protect big polluters, they noted.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the impacts of climate change are already being felt in Nova Scotia, and the province should be working for solutions rather than making this a political wedge issue and using it to fundraise.

Ottawa and Halifax are in such stark disagreement that it feels like they’re speaking different languages.

Both levels of government agree that climate change must be fought, but not how to go about it, which is odd considering that the federal approach is good enough for other provinces, even Ontario and Alberta.

And while the federal approach is not being unanimously adopted, charging a price for pollution does exist in various forms in most provinces.

British Columbia has earned kudos for its carbon tax which has been in place since 2008.

The Government of BC said it uses revenue to provide carbon tax relief and protect affordability, maintain industry competitiveness, and encourage new green initiatives.

The BC Climate Action Tax Credit helps offset the impact of the carbon taxes paid by low and moderate income individuals and families.

BC said it offers several carbon tax programs for businesses and local governments. The CleanBC Program for Industry includes a CleanBC Industrial Incentive that reduces carbon tax costs for operations, and the CleanBC Industry Fund invests some industrial carbon tax revenue directly into emission reduction projects.

Those examples weaken the argument from this province that the cost is too high. When applied properly, the experience in BC has been that it not only helps protect the environment, but it can help, not hurt, the economy.

While the Government of Nova Scotia has acknowledged that action is needed, their prescription was too gradual, and not urgent enough for the federal government, or to effectively fight climate change.

With the clock ticking, the federal government might just be right that there’s no time for incremental measures.