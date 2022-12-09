As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat.

By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors, primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant, foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing the school, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the Notre Dame de l’Assomption Convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

Intermediate section students, 1932

Teacher Sister Marie Therese Aurelie

Advanced section students, 1932

Teacher Sister Mary Agnes

Primary section students, 1932

Teacher Sister Cecilia Marie

