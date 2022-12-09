As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat.
By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors, primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant, foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing the school, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.
In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the Notre Dame de l’Assomption Convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.
Intermediate section students, 1932
Teacher Sister Marie Therese Aurelie
Arthur Burton, father Arthur
Ralph Britten, father Matthew Britten
Valma Landry, father Raymond Landry
Terrence Tyrrell, father John Tyrrell
Stephen Young, father Frank Young
Arthur Stone, father Charlie Stone
Cleophas DeCoste, father Charlie DeCoste
Ernest Thurgood, father Albert Thurgood
Jean Baptiste Richard, father Pierre Richard
Godfrey Boudreau, father Alexander Boudreau
Joseph Goyetche, father Alcide Goyetche
Gerard Theriault, guardian Thomas Hureau
Albert Dort, guardian Augustin Boucher
Marjorie Latimer, father Irving Latimer
Martha Bonin, father Joseph Bonin
David Madden, father William Madden
Margaret Latimer, father George Latimer
Kathleen Latimer, father George Latimer
Patricia McGrath, father Marshall John McGrath
Gerald Maloney, father Wallace Maloney
Alzear David, father Alfred David
Dominique David, father Alfred David
Advanced section students, 1932
Teacher Sister Mary Agnes
Evelyn Shaw, father Thomas J. Shaw
Delvina Benoit, father J.A. Benoit
Roma Britten, father Matthew Britten
Dorothy Young, father Frank Young
Rose Ann Rancon, father Charles Rancon
Anna Boucher, father Simon Boucher
Daniel Madden, father W. Madden
Edward Doyle, father Charles Doyle
Joseph Boudreau, father Daniel Boudreau
George Kehoe, father Lawrence Kehoe from Mira Gut
Elsie Malzard, father Charles Malzard
Anita Goyetche, father Alcide Goyetche
Marie Goyetche, father Alphonse Goyetche
Ronald Demers, father Joseph Demers
Carl Britten, father Matthew Britten
Omer LeBlanc, father Godfrey LeBlanc
Philip Latimer, father George Latimer
Catherine Goyetche, father Alphonse Goyetche
Elsie Edwards, father Edward Edwards
Fred Goyetche, father Alcide Goyetche
Everett Burton, father B.W. Burton
Arthur Raymond Goyetche, father Arthur Goyetche
Blanche Sampson, father Norman Sampson
Marie Burton, father Seaforth Burton
Leonard Burton, father Seaforth Burton
Primary section students, 1932
Teacher Sister Cecilia Marie
Estelle Boucher, father Albert Boucher
Margaret McGrath, father Michael McGrath
Lorraine Boudreau, father Alexander Boudreau