The second anniversary of the arrival of COVID-19 is approaching, making this a good time to reflect on its local impact.

This latest wave of infection, spurred by the Omicron variant, was first detected at StFX on Dec. 8, and after that cases in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board spiked. In the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board, aside from exposure advisories at a few businesses and schools, cases remained low.

In this new year, Nova Scotia’s daily case counts have levelled off in the 500-600 range, and officials expect they will decrease in the weeks after, however, the hospitalization rates, and more significantly, the number of people in Intensive Care Units, has risen.

This came after Nova Scotia was the envy of the world, with some of the lowest rates of infection and transmission in North America. That’s not to say that the province hasn’t had its share of deaths, ICU patients, and those requiring immediate testing and hospitalization over these two years.

This region has had exposures at local schools and businesses, and there have been cases, but the overall rates in the Eastern Zone, and more specifically, the aforementioned community health boards, are among the lowest in Nova Scotia.

While the Strait area remains one of the safest jurisdictions in North America, officials, businesses, groups, and residents in this area continue to look for opportunities, and as a result of the low COVID-19 rates, among other factors, people are moving here.

One of the biggest projects that is taking place surrounds plans by Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) to develop the 112-megawatt Pirate Harbour Wind Farm in Guysborough County.

Last year, PHP confirmed it was funding the installation of two meteorological towers on the proposed project site. According to the company, these towers are collecting wind data to verify the wind resource at the project site, and assist project design, including turbine distribution and arrangement.

Allan Eddy, business development officer with PHP, said this process could enable construction to begin this year. The company plans to erect 28 four-megawatt wind turbines, 15 kilometres of overland transmission lines and two kilometres of subsea cables for the development, which PHP said will be the largest in the province.

According to the company, the wind farm would supply power to the Point Tupper operation, producing approximately one-third of the mill’s needs.

And while that project proceeds, Iván Barroeta, President of Brezo Energy Inc., said that the SeaBreeze Tech Floating Wind Demonstration Project has the potential to position the region at the forefront of a growing industry. He said plans are to put the headquarters of the project in Port Hawkesbury, and have top management locate to the area.

The project is offering an energy generation system that combines the best options for storage, Barroeta said, noting that includes liquid ammonia, hydrogen and batteries.

Barroeta said Cape Breton has among the “best winds in the world,” but the peak in capacity factor is only about 30-35 per cent. The further from shore, without obstacles, the better the wind, he said.

Antigonish Town Councillors approved a temporary $2-million borrowing resolution for the proposed solar garden project. Months later, the provincial and federal governments approved funding towards the proposed $5 million, two-megawatt solar garden, which will be located in Brierly Brook.

After town council approved plans for the development of smaller housing options last year, a joint press release from the Governments of Nova Scotia and Canada said $1.2 million was earmarked under the National Housing Strategy to preserve and improve 24 vacant affordable units in Port Hawkesbury to be be rented “significantly” below the market rate.

Town council also announced the $2.2-million Connector Connect Port Hawkesbury project last year. Chisholm-Beaton said this is a series of smaller connector projects rolled into one broader project to join together different parts of the town using walking trails.

Kimball Johnston, founder and president of the Atlantic Commercial Diving Centre (ACDC) in Summerside, P.E.I., wrote Port Hawkesbury Town Council that Atlantic Sub-Sea Construction and Consulting of Port Hawkesbury does not have reliable access to a deep dive platform, which could impact their ability to support not only the emergency response plan of Port Hawkesbury Paper, but also the general growth of their company.

Since the closest available deep dive platforms are located in Halifax, and must be transported via water to Port Hawkesbury at great expense and often times with delays, and ACDC needs a deep-sea dive platform for training, the company said Port Hawkesbury is an ideal location. They said the Strait of Canso offers superior water clarity, appropriate depth and shelter from harsh wind conditions, while being close to shore.

ACDC wants to build a platform that will be approximately 30 feet by 60 feet and will feature a hyperbaric chamber, a launch and recovery system for the divers, and high pressure and low pressure breathing air compressors to support the diving operations.

The proponents looking to bring wind energy to Cape Breton say Rhodena is one of the best spots to pursue this venture.

Halifax-based Community Wind Farms Inc. partnered with Germany’s ABO Wind on the Rhodena Wind energy project, which will be constructed in southwestern Cape Breton between Highway 19 and TransCanada Highway 105.

Community Wind CEO Keith Towse said the Rhodena project, which is currently in the early stages, will feature approximately 16 wind turbines that will be installed mostly on Crown land.

Capacity wise, he suggested the project is looking to build 100 megawatts of renewable energy per year at the Rhodena site, offsetting 150,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and he projects that it would power about a third of the residential properties in Cape Breton.

The establishment of Beinn Mhàbu, a satellite campus of the Gaelic College that will be located in Mabou, involves a 32,000-square foot building, which includes a dining area, kitchen, small gymnasium, elevator and 37 bedrooms, will see upgrades in accommodations, the kitchen and with technology.

The “Richmond County Recreation Park” on a former ballfield next to École Beau-Port in Arichat will have an accessible two-lane walking track to allow for wheelchairs and walkers which would run along the inside of the former ballfield fence. There will be an inclusive playground with sensory play equipment, which will include domes for shelter and equipment with textures, colours and sounds.

Along with a beach volleyball court currently on the site, the park will include a fitness area with outdoor workout equipment. Perhaps the two biggest aspects of the parks are a skating rink which can be drained in the summer and used as a shiny rink, as well as a splash pad. In a separate part of the facility, there are plans for an off-leash dog park, with separate sections for larger and smaller dogs, which will be located where the minor league ballfield once stood. The main area will be completely fenced in, but there will be space for parking, along with a picnic area, and washrooms.

Then there were smaller projects announced in 2021 that will have a lasting and genuine impact in Strait area communities, including a new a facility in Guysborough offering safe, affordable, and local childcare. The new centre, to be located at Chedabucto Place,will provide spaces for approximately 20 infants and toddlers in a fully-licensed childcare operation. And because of a new, five year, $605 million funding agreement between the provincial and federal governments, they can keep fees to a minimum.

And these are just a few examples of the projects, proposals, plans, and priorities that are in process, coming up soon, or set to take place sometime in the future.

While many other parts of the country, like Alberta and Ontario, have seen decreases in population and stagnant economic activity over the past two years, the Strait area is seeing a reversal of decades of decline.

Communities that were getting smaller now have new or returning residents, companies are studying local assets, businesses and projects are popping up, employers and investors are interested, governments of all levels are willing to partner, and a vast majority of the local population has remained safe and healthy.

There is a favourable wind blowing for this region at this point in history, hopefully, there is a way to ride this momentum.