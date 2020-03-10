Three drivers arrested for impaired driving in 8 hours

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP arrested three impaired drivers last weekend, all within just over eight hours.

The three incidents occurred between 4 p.m. on March 6 and shortly after midnight on March 7.

On March 6 at 4 p.m, Antigonish RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Lochaber. The driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. Police arrested the 29-year old driver from Caledonia for alcohol-impaired operation of a conveyance. The driver supplied a blood sample. He is also facing a charge of operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

Then on March 6 at 11:30 p.m., a member of Antigonish District RCMP on patrol in Frasers Mills stopped an oncoming vehicle because the driver failed to dim the headlights. The 30-year-old male driver from Ashdale was suspected of driving while impaired by alcohol. He refused the road side screening device demand and was arrested. The female passenger began to interfere and she was also arrested. Both were transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment and lodged in cells for the night. The driver is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and refusal of a roadside screening device demand. The passenger is facing a charge of obstruction. Both are scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on April 29.

Finally, on March 7 just after midnight, Antigonish RCMP responded to a report of possible impaired driver leaving StFX University. A patrol was made, and police located a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, with open liquor inside and the vehicle running. The 56-year-old driver from Antigonish was arrested for impaired care and control and was transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment. He provided breath samples and is also facing a charge of care and control of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released and is scheduled to attend Antigonish Provincial Court on April 15.

The RCMP thanked the callers who reported the impaired drivers to police.